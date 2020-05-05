Q: Are there any guidelines for when it will be safe to see my elderly grandparents after the governor’s stay in place order is lifted? I haven’t seen them in weeks and really miss them, but I do not want to endanger them.
C.C.W.
Answer: “I think it is OK to visit your grandparents in their home after the Stay at Home order is lifted, as long as you’re feeling well,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health. “I would advise to still wear a mask and keep your distance.”
At last word, Governor Roy Cooper’s statewide Stay at Home Order runs through this Friday, but you should keep up with the latest news reports for any changes, and be sure what their care facility’s policies are.
Q: Recently I read where some newspaper are including one or two blank pages that could be used as bathroom tissue in an emergency. Has the Winston-Salem Journal considered also doing this? Personally, I feel it would be a good service to the communities in that it would give folks reassurance and something to fall back on if nothing else was available.
G.B.
Answer: No, that hasn’t been considered here, and according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, you should not flush anything other than toilet paper — not other kinds of paper including paper towels, facial tissues, and products that are billed as “flushable” wipes.
“If it doesn’t disintegrate under running water, it WILL clog your pipes or our pumps,” said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for the Utilities department, which would result in a “big expense to everyone, not to mention the mess of raw sewage in your home or business.”
The Utilities department says to “remember to only flush the four Ps: pee, poop, puke, and (toilet) paper.”
Q: My mother is disabled and had a mailbox installed closer to her house years ago. Several weeks ago we got notice that it would have to be moved or her mail would have to be picked up at the post office, which is 10 miles away. Why would they do this during a pandemic?
M.M.
Answer: The Postal Service has a process to assist and accommodate individuals who require hardship delivery, said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. “This includes submission of specific information to the Postmaster, which is forwarded to postal management to evaluate and make a determination,” he said. “Hardship requests must be renewed annually by the customer and approved by the Postmaster. Changes are considered temporary and service is returned to the original mode when a hardship no longer exists.”
According to the USPS’s guidelines on hardship cases (Postal Operations Manual section 631.52), “if the local postmaster denies a request, the request must be sent to the district for review. The final decision is made by the district manager.”
Bogenberger said that materials are to be submitted to the postmaster, who will forward them to the district manager. Customers who have questions can call Consumer Affairs at 336-668-1376.
If you are unsatisfied with the responses you have gotten, you can also write to United States Postal Service, Office of the Consumer Advocate, 475 L’Enfant Plaza, SW, Washington, D.C. 20260-2200.
