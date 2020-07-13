Q: Does the Winston-Salem Police Department have a policy on officers wearing masks, or is it left up to the individual officer?
E.B.
Answer: WSPD officers are required to wear masks “where doing so does not interfere with the officer’s ability to safely and effectively perform their duties,” said Captain Jose Gomez. The state order says masks are required for workers and customers of:
- Retail businesses
- Restaurants
- Salons and tattoo parlors
- Child care facilities
- Long-term care and nursing home facilities
- State government buildings
- On public transportation and in private transportation regulated by the government
- In meat and poultry processing plants
- In areas where workers cannot socially distance.
“There are many exceptions to workers/customers/patrons having to wear a mask even in the situations listed above, including because of a health condition, due to age (children under 11 are generally exempted), while eating and drinking, where the wearing of a mask would interfere with a person’s ability to drive a motor vehicle or operate equipment, while working from home, while operating a private vehicle, etc.,” Gomez said. “Any worker/customer/patron who declines to wear a mask under any of these listed exceptions cannot be required to produce documentation or any other proof that the exception applies. There is NOT a requirement for people to wear a mask while out of doors and more than 6 feet from others.”
Businesses can require patrons to wear masks, and people who refuse to wear them and refuse to leave can be charged with trespassing.
Q: What happened to the Carolyn Hax column?
P.C.
Answer: The Carolyn Hax column was dropped in early July because the Journal dropped the Washington Post syndicate that provided the column. The Journal is continuing with the Washington Post Writers Group, which provides several columns for the Opinion and Business pages.
Q: Who is responsible for the mowing and maintenance of the grassy area along Huntingreen Lane? There is a portion toward Petree that is overgrown and unsightly.
S.N.
Answer: The city is responsible. “However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are roughly two months behind and are trying our best to catch up,” said Keith Finch, head of vegetation management for the city. “The area in question is on one of our mowing lists,” he added, and should be taken care of by the end of this week.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.