Q: When will the dog deposit trash cans get emptied in Muddy Park Greenway? One is overflowing near the school. In a day where we are trying to “stay safe” and keep things clean, this seems to go against our efforts.

S.C.

Answer: "Those areas were serviced Tuesday," said William Royston, director of the city Recreation and Parks department. 

