Q: When will the dog deposit trash cans get emptied in Muddy Park Greenway? One is overflowing near the school. In a day where we are trying to “stay safe” and keep things clean, this seems to go against our efforts.
S.C.
Answer: "Those areas were serviced Tuesday," said William Royston, director of the city Recreation and Parks department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.