Q: We have seen a couple of hummingbirds already this year. I have forgotten the proportions of sugar to water for food. Can you remind me?
Answer: “One part sugar to four parts water,” said Ron Morris, who writes the Birds-Eye View column for the Journal. “Bring it to a boil to get the sugar in suspension.” Excess nectar should be refrigerated.
You should not add any coloring to the liquid. Most feeders are already made with bright colors to attract the birds. As the website hummingbirds.net points out, “Natural flower nectar is clear, not red. Hummingbirds don’t look at nectar anyway, they look for flowers of the right shape and color, and nearly all hummingbird feeders are red plastic. For the ones that aren’t, tie on some red ribbon or surveyor’s tape if the birds need help finding them.”
It’s best to hard-boil the water on a stove top for a few moments; using a microwave could break down the sugar that the hummingbird needs for its food. Also, it’s best to use cane sugar or beet sugar, not turbinado, brown sugar, organic sugar, honey or artificial sweeteners.
Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned and replenished every four or five days, or every other day during the hottest parts of the summer.
Feeders should be at least four feet above the ground, otherwise they may become cat feeders.
Leaf Mulch Update
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has canceled the free mulch giveaway originally scheduled to start this weekend. It will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.
