Q: When will Winston-Salem announce the status or plans for the Carolina Classic Fair in October 2020? Also, why do the Forsyth County Public Libraries not open now? Risk is small with huge benefits for people.
R.B.
Answer: Regarding your first question, “We’re preparing for all aspects of the Carolina Classic Fair, including the name and graphic changes that will take place this year,” said a spokeswoman for the fair. “However, to hold the fair, we are subject to the gathering guidelines and other stipulations from the governor and city; and those are an ever-changing situation.”
It is not yet clear when those decisions would have to be made.
Regarding your question about the library system, Forsyth County library system expanded the To-Go Library hours this week to accommodate its summer reading program, and in response to community interest in expanded services.
The current hours of the To-Go program are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can find out more about various library services, including virtual library options, at https://www.forsyth.cc/Library/.
Beyond that, the library is working toward a partial reopening, according to library director Brian D. Hart.
“We understand that people are attracted to our branches as destinations to independently learn, explore or simply relax, and we look forward to safely welcoming them back into our spaces to briefly browse our collections or just be,” he said in a statement outlining the plans.
The current proposal calls for all 10 branches to be open starting Monday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Library management is currently working with the Forsyth County Department of Health and other experts to determine the number of people who will be allowed in the branches at any one time.
Five branches (Southside, Central, Lewisville, Walkertown and Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center) and the bookmobile, which travels to various shopping centers and locations, will offer 30-minute computer appointments.
According to Hart, the branches were chosen to help make public computers convenient and accessible across the county for those who really need them. Library customers will also be able to access Wi-Fi at all locations.
“Returning customers will be given guidance on the best ways to enjoy the library in a safe, responsible and courteous manner to others,” according to the statement from Hart. “There will be some directional signs to help people navigate the branches as well as guidance on social distancing and wiping down computers before and after use. The Library is also asking that all customers wear masks, and will provide masks for customers who don’t have one of their own.”
As the library moves through various phases of reopening, Hart said, management will continue to reassess its procedures and be prepared to step back a more limited phase if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 in the area.
