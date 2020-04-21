Q: I have been called for possible jury duty in early May. What plans are in place in the court house to assure the health and safety of potential jurors who have to appear and/or serve?
A.R.
Answer: You can disregard that jury notice, said Renita Thompkins Linville, Clerk of Superior Court for Forsyth County. All court proceedings that would require a jury in April and May have been postponed to June 1 and later, she said, and jury notifications for those later dates will be resent at the appropriate time.
“We are attempting to decrease the number of people who actually come into the clerk’s office and the courthouse, to protect the public and to protect the staff, she said.
To confirm a court date after that time, you would follow the usual procedure of either calling in to 336-779-6305 or going to www.forsythcountyclerk.com/jury the evening before your scheduled date to see whether or not your number has been selected.
Q: Could you explain the logic of canceling yard waste and limb debris pickup? Since we still have trash and recycling pickup, it does not make sense. It would not violate any COVID-19 regulations and would put folks back to work.
B.G.
Answer: “Because of mandated Federal leave for sickness and childcare, we initially saw a reduction in available staff in our Sanitation Division,” said Lee Garrity, the city manager. “In addition, the volume of household sanitary trash has expanded because of home deliveries, carry out meals, and many residents working from home. To ensure we had enough staff for residential trash, we temporarily reassigned yard waste drivers and vehicles to trash collection.”
Curbside brush collection is different than yard waste, he explained, and involves two or three employees working in a crew to remove brush and limbs. “We halted that service for the safety of the workers. However; staffing has now stabilized and we are making progress in obtaining masks for all employees. We hope to be able to restart these services within two weeks.”
Q: My deeply beloved father passed away very unexpectedly. My siblings and I would like to honor him with a bench on the trail extension to Muddy Park Greenway. Who do I contact to get this done?
K.B.
Answer: To honor a loved one with a dedication of a Memory Tree or a Memory Bench, you can call Elaine Williams, the coordinator of the WePlay Memorial Program, at 336-659-4305.
Memory Benches — wooden-slatted benches with a plaque — cost $200, which includes the bench, plaque and installation. They can be placed in any city-owned park or strollway based on availability.
Memory trees are generally planted in the spring and fall but can be ordered at any time. They will include a weatherproof tag with the name of the person in whose memory the tree has been planted. Costs range from $57.50 to $120.
“Please note some parks are full and have no further room for trees or benches,” according to the program. “The Recreation and Parks Department will recommend the best place for planting and installation based on availability.”
