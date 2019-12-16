Q: In the old song of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” one of the sentences is “bring us some figgy pudding.” My question is, were there some other words that used to be in there? I remember it as “bring us some Christmas pudding” or words to that effect.
F.W.
Answer: What you’re remembering is probably a more modern version of the song, rewritten to remove the reference to figgy pudding for audiences that were unfamiliar with that. The song dates back to the 16th century, though its exact origins and authorship are unknown.
We have heard conflicting stories about what exactly went into figgy pudding, and the recipes probably varied greatly depending on local availability of certain ingredients. According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, figgy pudding was a staple of Christmas meals from the 16th through the 19th centuries, and did indeed contain figs.
However, according to The Encyclopedia of Christmas by Tanya Gulevich, figs weren’t necessarily an ingredient. “In some areas of England, plum pudding was known as ‘figgy pudding.’ People from these districts called raisins ‘figs,’ hence the raisin-rich plum pudding was called ‘figgy pudding,’ ” she wrote.
Q: Will you do a story on “stollen?”
B.H.
Answer: Stollen is a traditional German Christmas bread that, as described in the Food Lover’s Companion by Sharon Tyler Herbst, is a “rich, dried fruit-filled loaf that’s often topped with a confectioners’ sugar icing and decorated with candied cherries.” It is traditionally shaped like a folded oval. According to stollen-online.de, the website of a German bakery that specializes in the bread, stollen dates back at least to the early 1400s.
As a Christmas pastry, “it was created at the Saxon Royal Court in 1427,” according to the site, which explains that at that time “it was made of flour, yeast, some oil and water. Since the Stollen or ‘Striezel’ was made without butter and sweet ingredients, like raisins, candied orange peel, candied lemon peel and almonds, it was a quite tasteless and flavourless pastry.’ The shape of the stollen loaf was meant to symbolize baby Jesus wrapped in swaddling clothes.”
Because Advent was a time of fasting, there was a ban on the use of butter in baked goods, according to 1-800-bakery.com. Oil was used as a replacement until the mid-1600s, when Elector Lord Ernst of Saxony and his brother Albrecht appealed to the Pope to lift the ban.
Q: In the song about the 12 days of Christmas, what are ‘calling birds’? Are they birds that can talk?
L.B.
Answer: No. The words in the song have changed over the years; those were originally ‘colly birds,’ referring to European blackbirds. Colly is an English dialect word for soot.
Q: Where does the word ‘Yuletide’ come from?
F.W.
Answer: The ‘yule’ in Yuletide derives from the Old English word geol, which in turn came from the Norse jol, which was the name of a pre-Christian midwinter festival that was later adopted into Christian traditions.
The “tide” comes from the Old English tid, a word that referred to a division of time or a particular season. So Yuletide refers to the time around the midwinter festival.
