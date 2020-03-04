Q: What is the latest on Mr. Barbecue?
C.F.
Answer: Work continues on rebuilding the restaurant, though it has been delayed some by recent wet weather. Co-owner Jimmy Carros told SAM earlier this week that the contractor still thinks an opening in mid to late May is possible.
“We just laid footings and actually started working with a block mason (on Monday),” Carros said. Roof trusses are being delivered in the next few weeks, “and we’ll try to have it under a roof by the end of the month.” After the roof is back on, he expects progress to quicken.
The restaurant, on Peters Creek Parkway, was damaged by a fire last April.
Q: Could someone take a look at making the short block of Cotton Street between Broad Street and Green Street a no parking zone? This short block in already very narrow, and when there are cars parked there only one vehicle can get by at a time. The intersection of Green and Cotton is also a bus stop for the kids, it is very dangerous during after school drop-off.
C.K.
Answer: Winston-Salem Department of Transportation staff will add corner parking restrictions, said Laura Whitaker, a spokeswoman for the department.
If additional “No Parking” is desired, she said, the city parking policy would require a petition from adjacent property owners be completed. That process can begin by calling City Link at 336-727-8000, she said.
Q: Are prescription pill bottles accepted in the Winston-Salem curbside recycling program?
D.R.
Answer: No, the city recycling program does not accept the common orange bottles used for most medicine, said Helen Peplowski, director of sustainability for the city of Winston-Salem. “We only accept bottles and jugs that have a neck that is smaller than the base of the bottle, like a water bottle,” she said. You can check with your pharmacy to see if they have a program to take those bottles back.
Ask A Lawyer Event
On Friday, lawyers from around North Carolina will provide free legal information from call centers around the state courtesy of the North Carolina Bar Foundation.
The 13th annual 4All Statewide Service Day event, during with North Carolina citizens can talk to a licensed lawyer for free, will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. More than 500 volunteer lawyers will be working at seven call centers around the state. During last year’s event, they took more than 9,900 calls.
They can answer some questions and provide referral resources on such topics as government benefits, criminal and traffic issues, consumer matters, bankruptcy, education, employment, estate planning, family law, housing, personal injury, medical issues and more.
Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, citizens in the Triad area can call 866-690-3100 for assistance. The phone numbers for other call centers around the state — including Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington — can be found at www.4ALLnc.org.
They ask that you explain what you have done so far to resolve the issue, what you want or need to happen, and have a pen and paper available to write down the information the lawyer may give to you.
