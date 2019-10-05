Q: I am 66 and finally was called to get my first shingles shot. I understand that I am supposed to get my second within 60 to 90 days of the first shot. However, I am number 400-something on the waiting list. Will I have to take the first shot again if I don’t get the second one in time? Have they extended the allowed time period between the two shots? Also, why is there such a shortage of the vaccine? Thanks for any guidance.
Answer: “The new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, has proven to be very effective at preventing an outbreak of shingles,” said Dr. John W. Sanders, professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Health. “The CDC has recommended that everyone over the age of 50 should receive Shingrix; however, the manufacturer has been unable to keep up with the demand, resulting in a national shortage and waiting lists at many facilities.”
Shingrix should ideally be given as a two-shot series with the second dose being given between two and six months after the first dose, Sanders said, adding, “If the second shot is delayed, one does not need to start the series again.”
He said he was glad to hear you had elected to get Shingrix and he hopes that the second dose becomes available soon. “I would encourage them to get the second shot when it becomes available, even if that is after six months,” he said.
Shredding
It’s the first Saturday of the month, so it’s time for our list of shredding events in the area for the next month. Here are the events we are aware of in the near future:
Today
- Glenn View Baptist Preschool and After School, 4275 Glenn Hi Road, will hold a paper shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon today. Documents will be shredded on-site.
Oct. 12
- Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 19
- Bermuda Run Garden Club, at Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd. in Bermuda Run, 9 a.m. to noon. Cash only. Proceeds will go to Davie County community programs.
- New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church.
- Truliant, Clemmons branch at 4100 Clemmons Road, from 9 a.m. to noon or until truck is filled. Free.
Oct. 26
- Trinity Moravian Church, 220 East Sprague St., 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds to benefit the church.
Nov. 2
- Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St. in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted to support local ministries.
Nov. 9
- Wesley Memorial UMC, 1210 Bolton St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If we hear of any other shredding events, we will run an update; otherwise, the next list will run in SAM on Nov. 2. Send events to asksam@wsjournal.com; include your address, hours, suggested donations and, if available, what proceeds will be used for.
More Fair Safety
The Dixie Classic Fair is banning the use of misting fans and misting stations this year because of concerns over Legionnaire’s disease, which is spread by water. One person died from the illness and more than 100 others were infected with that or the milder Pontiac fever after attending the North Carolina Mountain State Fair in September.
