Q: Social media has been lit up about the “trench on 66 South,” a pothole that stretches across both lanes at Bojangles’ on Highway 66 South in Kernersville. The N.C. Department of Transportation says the blame rests with the city of Winston-Salem Utilities from the repair and “patching” of a water main break. What is being done about this?
Answer: The repair work has been completed, according to Gale Ketteler, public information officer with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
“A roadway repair of this nature is a multi-day process and requires advance coordination to ensure adequate materials and resources are available,” Ketteler said. “Locating services for all utilities in the vicinity have to be completed and extra time is necessary to allow backfill material to cure.”
Crews began repairs earlier this week, and completed the work Thursday afternoon, ahead of schedule, she said.
Q: When is the anime convention coming back to Winston-Salem?
Answer: The Triad Anime Con will be held March 20-22 at Embassy Suites Hotel and the Benton Convention Center.
The convention celebrates Japanese animation, video games and pop culture, with guests including voiceover actors and musicians. There will also be a cosplay contest, an artist alley, merchandise, a formal ball, an arcade room, a flea market, and more.
Admission for all three days will be $39 in advance or $45 at the door, with lower costs for daily admission; the advance rate expires on Feb. 22.
For more information and the pre-order tickets, go to triadanimecon.com.
Q: Is there going to be a coin show in Winston-Salem this year?
Answer: The Winston-Salem Coin Club Show is scheduled to be held March 28 and 29 at Miller Park Recreation Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. If you can’t make that event, or want to hit multiple coin shows, the Eagle Coin Club Show show will be held May 2 at J. Smith Young YMCA in Lexington, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Q: What is the best mailing address for President George W. Bush? I had a Crawford address, but it seems he does not spend much time there now.
Answer: According to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the best mailing address for the Office of George W. Bush is P.O. Box 25900, Dallas, Texas 75225.
“On the 22nd of December there were five of my friends and me at Cagney’s on Old Salisbury Road for lunch. Across from us a couple was having lunch. When they left they came to our booth and said your lunch is paid for. The couple was Charles and his wife. We did not know them. We want to express our special thanks to them.” — V.N.W., R.B., B.B., M.S., L.B. and V.S.
“Please thank the generous folks who were seated close to my companion and me at Sixty-Six Grill. Anonymously, they paid for our New Year’s Eve lunch!” — J.B.
