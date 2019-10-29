Thanksgiving Restaurants
Halloween isn’t here just yet, but we’ve already heard from several readers wanting to know what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day.
Following is a list of restaurants that will be open and what they’ll be serving:
- K&W Cafeterias will be offering its $8.99 Thanksgiving special at all of their locations: 800 E. Hanes Mill Road, 3300 Healy Drive and 3169 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The special includes roast turkey or ham; two vegetables; drink, dessert and bread.
- Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with turkey and honey-glazed ham in addition to their regular items. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.
- Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, will be open serving breakfast and other menu items. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 E. Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Thanksgiving menu is $38 a person, with a $14 kid’s menu. Visit www.KatharineBrasserie.com for the full menu. For reservations, go to the website or call 336-761-0203. Also, the Cardinal Hotel will have a Thanksgiving Feast on the Mezzanine. Seatings are available at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4357141, which also includes a list of items on the buffet.
- Providence Restaurant and Catering, 5790 University Parkway, has a Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. including glazed ham, smoked turkey, prime rib and other items. Cost is $34 for adults and $12 for children ten and under. Reservations are strongly encouraged. For more information, including the full menu, go to their Facebook page.
- Graylyn Estate Dining, 1900 Reynolda Road, will have brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $43 a person or $16 for children 12 and under; and dinner from 3 to 6, $47 a person, $18 for children 12 and under, and free for children four and under. For reservations go to graylyn.com/dining/seasonal-events/thanksgiving-dining/.
- Old Fourth Street Filling Station, 871 W. Fourth St., will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a turkey and ham dinners as well as some of their other menu items. Reservations are recommended; call 336-724-7600.
- Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., will have lunch and dinner options on Thanksgiving. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.
- C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an $8.59 Thanksgiving special with turkey and dressing, two vegetables, a dessert, bread and drink.
Also, chains such as Golden Corral, Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open.
If we hear from other restaurants, we will update this list. Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include your address, hours you will be serving on Thanksgiving, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.
