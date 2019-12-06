Q: What restaurants are going to be open in Winston-Salem on Christmas Day this year?
S.W.
Answer: Here are restaurants we have found that will be open for Christmas:
- Downtown Thai & Pho, 271 W. Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Earl’s, 121 West Ninth St., will be open starting at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day and serve food and drink until 2 a.m., with the late night menu available.
- East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Tin Tin Buffet, 110 Hanes Square Circle, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Additionally, some chains such as Waffle House and IHOP are traditionally open for Christmas. If we hear from any other restaurants, we will run a follow-up.
Q: What organization is responsible to investigate wrongdoing in a district court system and a Clerk of Courts office?
G.B.
Answer: The North Carolina Judicial Standards Commission in Raleigh investigates “complaints of judicial misconduct against judges and justices of the North Carolina General Court of Justice (District Courts, Superior Courts, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court) and commissioners and deputy commissioners of the North Carolina Industrial Commission.”
You can file a complaint at survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 or write to them at PO Box 1122, Raleigh NC 27602. If you write in, do not mail any original documents, and keep a copy for your files; they do not return documents once filed.
If you have a complaint about a clerk of court, you can contact the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts at PO Box 2448, Raleigh NC 27602-2448 for assistance.
Q: What percentage of the turkeys we eat each Thanksgiving are male turkeys? And what percentage are female? Any difference in taste?
J.L.
Answer: “The majority of whole turkeys consumed around Thanksgiving are hens, female turkeys, said Beth Breeding, a spokeswoman for the National Turkey Federation. “They are generally the best size for a whole turkey — the average weight of turkeys purchased is 14-15 pounds. The toms, male turkeys, are typically much larger.”
As for the flavor, “I don’t think there is a discernible difference in taste,” she said. “It’s all in the preparation.”
Q: Does the Wampanoag Indian tribe, which had the first Thanksgiving with the pilgrims, still exist?
D.B.
Answer: The tribe was nearly wiped out in a war with colonists in the 1670s, more than 50 years after the “first Thanksgiving,” but the tribe still exists.
“Today, about 3,000 Wampanoag Indians still live in Massachusetts and Rhode Island,” according to the American Indian Heritage Foundation. “There is a reservation for the Wampanoag Indians on Martha’s Vineyard.”
They now consist of five tribes, two of which — the Mashpee Wampanoag and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head — are recognized by the federal government.
