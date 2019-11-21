Q: Where is the breakdown between whether someone is “Generation X” or “Millennial”? I keep seeing “Millennial” used to refer to people who were born long before the turn of the millennium around 2000, but I thought that was supposed to be the cutoff.
Answer: The phrase “Millennial” is generally used to refer to someone who came of age around the turn of the millennium and not someone who was born then, so it is often used for people born from the mid-1980s to 1990s.
The “Baby Boomers,” as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, are people born from 1946 — the “baby boom” after soldiers returned to the U.S., first from World War II and later from Korea — to 1964.
“The Baby Boom is distinguished by a dramatic increase in birth rates following World War II, and is one of the largest generations in U.S. history,” according to the Census Bureau. According to a Pew Research Center study released in 2016, there were 76 million total U.S. births in what is generally considered the “boomer” range, compared to 47 million in the generation before that. By comparison, according to Pew, Generation X had about 55 million; Millennials, 66 million; and post-Millennials, 69 million. Other statistics that use different cutoff dates have wildly different numbers on each of these groups.
The nicknames assigned to various generations are not precise and are prone to interpretation. Generally, those born from the mid-1960s to early 1980s (or, by some estimates, late 1970s) are called “Generation X.” The origin of that name for the group is unclear, but the 1991 novel “Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture” by Douglas Coupland helped popularize it. They are also sometimes called the “Baby Bust Generation,” a callback to the baby boomers in reference to declining birthrates.
As we mentioned earlier, next up are the Millennials, sometimes also known as “Generation Y.”
The younger generation beyond that, generally referring to kids born after 2000, is called by various names, including “Generation Z,” “Founders, “ the “iGeneration” or “Post-Millennials.” Some detractors have suggested “Generation Snowflake,” which is sure to get a dismissive response of “OK Boomer.”
And there are various other names for each generation, and sometimes-contradictory cut-off dates for who belongs to them.
The notion of naming entire generations predates the Baby Boomers. Demographers sometimes refer to the generation that came of age during the first World War, for instance — those born in the late 19th century to about 1900 — as the “Lost Generation,” a phrase coined by Gertrude Stein and also used by Ernest Hemingway, who popularized it in the novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
That was followed by those born from around 1901 to 1924, the “G.I. Generation,” which included many of those who served in World War II and who journalist Tom Brokaw referred to as “the greatest generation.” The “Silent Generation” is sometimes used to refer to people who were born from about 1925 to during World War II.
