Q: What is the speed limit on the newly opened Salem Parkway? If it’s 45 mph now, will it be increased to 55 or 65 once all the construction is complete?
Answer: The posted speed limit on US 421/Salem Parkway is currently 45 mph between Stratford Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“Once the project is completed and traffic stabilizes, NCDOT will study this section of the highway to determine if the speed limit can safely be increased to at least 55 mph,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer for the department. “This should occur later this spring or early summer.”
Q: I am having trouble with an order I placed with Blair Corporation, a home goods store from Warren, Pa. Can you help?
Answer: SAM got in touch with customer service from Blair, which for privacy reasons said they could not discuss details about your account. They said that in the interest of customer confidentiality, they would send a response directly to you regarding your inquiry. If you have not heard back by early next week, let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com or by mail at Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem NC 27101.
Blair has a B+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company has been an accredited member of the bureau since 1972.
Q: If I’m registered unaffiliated, may I select and vote for any party ballot in the upcoming primary election?
Answer: In a partisan primary, a voter who is registered with a political party may only participate in that party’s primary, according to Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
“Voters who are registered as unaffiliated may participate in one of the other party primaries, except for Constitution and Green Party,” he wrote. “Unaffiliated voters may choose either the Democratic, Libertarian, Republican ballot, or a non-partisan ballot. They may not select the Constitution or Green party ballot. Both the Constitution and Green parties have opted to hold closed primaries this year.”
The primaries will be held on Tuesday, March 3.
Other questions that Tsujii said he has recently gotten from voters included when is the last day that they can change their party affiliation before the primary election, and what the last date is they can request an absentee by-mail ballot.
Tsujii said that you can change your affiliation by the voter registration deadline, which is this Friday, Feb. 7. The application must be received in-person by 5 p.m. at the Board of Elections office or postmarked by that date, if mailed.
Absentee voting requests must be made by Feb. 25. More information can be found at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/assets/documents/Infosheet_howtoabsentee_FINAL.pdf
One-stop early voting will be open from Thursday, Feb. 13, until Saturday, Feb. 29, and a list of locations will be posted at www.fcvotes.com.
