Q: I was wondering if a will that was drawn up around 1987 can be struck and reworded. Where would I obtain a copy, and how would I proceed? I was told I could just write one and have it notarized, but I am concerned that may not be the case. I am divorced and have been for almost 30 years. The will was a division of assets for two children from two marriages, which I need to make sure is a 50/50 split. I am trying to do this without hiring an attorney if possible. I do not want the state to intervene.
A.R.
Answer: “A will executed in 1987 likely needs to be redone,” said local attorney Mike Wells, a former chairman of the N.C. Bar Association.
“If you do not have the original will or a copy, check with the attorney who prepared it. The attorney or his firm should have the original or copy of it,” Wells said.
He recommends that you do not attempt to create a will, or amend or change it, without an attorney’s involvement, although you do not have to use the attorney who did your will previously. A new will almost always notes that it revokes any previous will.
“However simple it may seem to be, experience clearly shows there are many more risks than benefits,” Wells said. “Like many so-called ‘simple’ medical matters, we generally don’t know what we don’t know, as doctors are quick to tell you.”
Wells said that the state of North Carolina, as referenced in your question, does not get involved in this issue.
“But if the will is not a valid one, the laws of North Carolina write a will for you, and it often gives your property to completely different relatives than what your new changes outline,” he said.
A good source for assistance for people 60 or older and whose household income is limited is the Elder Law Clinic, sponsored by Wake Forest University Law School in Winston-Salem. Law students, working under the direction of licensed attorneys, prepare for free some legal documents, such as wills and financial (durable) powers of attorney, for people who qualify. There may be a wait, but it is a great resource.
Contact the clinic at 336-758-5061 or email eclinic@wfu.edu.
“One of the unseen challenges with homegrown wills is how to execute (sign, witness and notarize) a will, which is where so many citizens stub their proverbial toe,” Wells said. “Estate-planning attorneys could fill up a big truck with faulty self-drawn/improperly executed will matters they have handled after the fact, generally at considerable expense. And there is not much that can be done about it after you have died.
“Additionally, the accompanying (courtesy) advice an attorney will provide about how to transfer (properly) certain assets to your adult heirs at the time of your death to avoid probate expenses, often overlooked by citizens, is generally worth several times the cost of a generally very affordable simple will,” he said.Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.