Q: What is the law about your mail being delivered to the wrong house if they open or keep it? Who do you contact if your mail keeps going to the wrong house?
A.G.
Answer: Customers who believe their mail is being stolen or tampered with should contact local law enforcement or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455, according to Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. Customers who have questions about their mail delivery should contact their local post office.
“Destroying mail that was not intended for you may be prohibited by U.S. laws,” according to the postal service, and willfully destroying mail is an act that may be punishable by the Federal government.
The USPS has the following guidelines for people who get mail delivered to their address that belongs to someone else:
- If the mail is delivered to the wrong location, don’t erase or mark over the information. Place the item back in the mailbox or hand it back to your mail carrier.
- If the mail is delivered to the correct location but the recipient does not reside at your address, write “Not At This Address” on the mail; don’t erase or mark over the address, and place it in your mailbox or hand it back to a carrier.
Q: When will the Ketchie Creek Bakery open in Clemmons?
P.S.
Answer: Ketchie Creek Bakery, whose original location is in Mocksville, is hoping to open its second location by April. The bakery will be in Clemmons Town Center near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
Renna Welborn, co-owner of Ketchie Creek Bakery, told Journal Food Editor Michael Hastings there is more construction that needs to be completed.
“It’s going pretty smoothly, but it always takes longer than you think it should,” she said. “We know customers are anxious for us to open. We don’t have an opening date, but we think we’ll be open by April.”
Q: Will the terrific tax volunteers from AARP be doing free tax returns for seniors and retirees this year at the library on Reynolda Road as they have before? Will you give us days and times?
J.F. and M.F.
Answer: Yes, the AARP tax assistance program will start Feb. 3 at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, and March 12 at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP to participate.
This Sunday’s Ask SAM column will have more information on this program, including specific dates and times, as well as the Forsyth Free Tax tax assistance program from the Experiment in Self-Reliance, which starts Jan. 27.
Reader Request
E.B. wrote in to say she has about 50 jigsaw puzzles she no longer needs, and wanting to know if there are any organizations she can donate them to. The last time someone asked this question, we referred them to SECU Family House, but they tell us they now have plenty of puzzles. Any other groups that might be interested in such donations can write to us at asksam@wsjournal.com, and we will run a follow-up.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.