Q: What has happened to National Geographic on Spectrum Cable? I tuned in to Channel 1 and it is now showing Spectrum News? I like National Geographic and want to know how I can get it back.
T.M.
Answer: As of last week, Spectrum has rebranded its news channel to Spectrum News 1, and it is now available on Channel 1 along with Channel 14 throughout North Carolina. The move will “allow our customers to easily identify our networks and channel positioning,” a Spectrum spokeswoman said. “It also allows us to quickly and seamlessly share content and resources when we create original programming and enterprise storytelling that is relevant across all markets.”
National Geographic can still be seen on Channel 129 on Spectrum Cable locally.
Q: Why was “True Grit” canceled at the Marketplace Drive-In Cinema? I got a call about getting a refund on my ticket.
T.W.
Answer: “Due to the controversy at this time about John Wayne, the movie was pulled,” said Daniel Kleeberg, who runs the Marketplace Drive-In Cinema. The movie had been scheduled to run today. “We have replaced it with ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’” Kleeberg said.
John Wayne has come under increased scrutiny recently because of his statements about Blacks, Native Americans and gay people, including telling Playboy magazine in a 1971 interview, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.” That and other statements have led to discussions in the past week about renaming John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.
Q: Please tell us about the German prisoner of war camp during World War II that was in downtown Winston-Salem.
L.B.
Answer: During the war, there were some POW camps set up in North Carolina, including ones at Fort Bragg and Camp Butner, about 14 miles northeast of Durham in Granville County.
According to local historian Fam Brownlee, “As the POW population grew, Butner became the main camp and was expanded by opening branches in other locations.” That included one here.
The Winston-Salem facility opened on Oct. 24, 1944, when 210 German POWs were transferred here from Butner; 24 arrived two days later.
“They were housed in the National Guard Armory on Patterson Avenue at West Ninth Street,” Brownlee said. “The building was originally the second North Winston Grade School, which was converted for use as an armory in 1935.” Most of the POWs were young enlisted men, and most were put to work at the No. 2 leaf house of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
When SAM has written about this facility in the past, we have heard from some readers sharing their memories of it, including a woman who recalled as a teen girl getting whistled at by POWs from their windows as she walked past. Some of the POWs formed friendships with people here, and even came back in later years to visit.
The camp was deactivated in February 1946. You can read more about the POW camp in a blog post by Brownlee at northcarolinaroom.wordpress.com/2015/01/19/nazis-invade-winston-salem-sort-of.
