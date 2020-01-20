Q: What has happened to Hill’s Lexington BBQ on Patterson Avenue?
S.P.
Answer: We wonder that too. The restaurant closed after the death of owner Eugene Sink Hill at the end of December, and it is not yet clear if or when it will reopen. Attempts by SAM and food editor Michael Hastings to reach someone with the restaurant have been unsuccessful, and a sign posted inside the restaurant simply said “Closed” but provided no other details.
Q: Is there an update on the thinning of the herd of deer at Smith Reynolds Airport? How much meat was given to food banks?
D.B.
Answer: According to airport officials, 21 deer were culled last fall from the airport grounds and turned into more than 500 pounds of ground meat, which was then given to groups including Catholic Social Services and the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. Back in August, the Winston-Salem City Council voted 6-1 to allow the elimination of the deer, which had been causing problems at the airport. The deer had collided with planes and, in some cases, prompted aborted takeoffs because they were on the tarmac.
Q: Why was Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday an optional work day at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center when other holidays are not?
F.A.
Answer: “Wake Forest Baptist Health observes nine holidays, two of which are floating holidays,” said Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for the medical center. “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is an observed company holiday. To honor diversity, floating holidays are given to allow employees the flexibility to decide which holidays to take as additional paid leave. We remain open on observed holidays to care for our patients. Employees working on a holiday may take time off at another time.”
Q: I was told I was getting $450,000 from a company named Luminous Sweepstakes last year, and that I owed $1,000 in order to receive this money. Is this a scam?
S.L.
Answer: If they asked you for money to “win” a sweepstakes or lottery, yes it’s a scam.
The first tell-tale sign you’re dealing with a scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission, is that they ask you to pay. “Legitimate sweepstakes don’t make you pay a fee or buy something to enter or improve your chances of winning — that includes paying ‘taxes,’ ‘shipping and handling charges,’ or ‘processing fees’ to get your prize,” according to the FTC. “There’s also no reason to give someone your checking account number or credit card number in response to a sweepstakes promotion.
“A skills contest where you do things like solve problems or answer questions correctly can ask you to pay. But these contests also tend to get more difficult and expensive as you advance, leaving contestants with nothing to show for their money and effort.”
You can read more tips and warning signs at www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0199-prize-scams
A company called Luminous Sweepstakes based in Fargo, North Dakota has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau, but no further details were available from the BBB.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.