Q: What were the results of the woolly worm festival in Banner Elk?
M.B.
Answer: The winning worm at this year’s festival, which was held this past weekend, was Wild Worm Will, owned by Leslee Brown of Wilmington.
Winter weather is predicted by looking at the bands on the woolly worm’s body, with each band representing one week of winter. According to folklore, the darker the band is, the more harsh that week’s weather is expected to be. Festival experts analyze each of the bands to determine the results.
According to Will’s markings, there will be two weeks of snow more than 1 inch, then two weeks of light snow or frost, one more week of snow, two weeks of above average temperatures, four weeks of average temperatures, one week of light snow or frost, and then two weeks of above average temperatures. The average mean temperature in Avery County will be 27 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
Bear in mind that Wild Worm Will’s task is to make the weather predictions for Avery County, so there may be some differences between what he is predicting there and what we will get here. You may want to grab your nearest woolly worm to get a more localized prediction.
And if you’re feeling Grinchy about the whole thing, you’re not alone; the National Weather Service scoffs at the notion of using woolly worms (known in some other parts of the country as “woolly bears”) as winter weather predictors in the first place. According to the weather service, the bands of color are more indicative of the age of the caterpillar, its diet and other variables from its past — not from the future.
This was the festival’s 42nd year.
Q: I saw mention of cookbooks made by the Dixie Classic Fair. Are they still available? If so, how can you get them?
C.B.
Answer: The cookbooks are still available, as are limited sizes of T-shirts and hoodies. They can be purchased at the fair office, 421 W. 27th St., which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. weekdays. The cookbooks are $5; the clothing ranges from $15-30.
More T.P.
Following last week’s answer about the history of “rolling the quad” at Wake Forest University, and the tradition of decorating yards with toilet paper in general, S.D. wrote in to share an anecdote. “I taught high school in another state. One morning I went out to retrieve the paper only to find three rolls of toilet paper stacked up supporting a sign reading: ‘We could have, but we didn’t.’ What a fun memory after all these years.”
Veterans Day Parade
Dale Baker wrote in to let us know he is one of the organizers of the annual Veterans Day Parade in Winston-Salem, taking over for Walt Emery, who retired after last year’s parade. He needs to get in touch with groups that want to participate. Contact him at cdbakerjr99@gmail.com to provide information on your organization and whether it plans to participate in this year’s parade.
Also, the Journal is still looking for veterans who want to be part of a special section in honor of Veterans Day. Go to www.journalnow.com/honoring-our-veterans to share your story. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 25.
