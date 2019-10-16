Q: I see a lot of litter around Winston-Salem. What is being done to clean it up?
A.K.
Answer: “Though I do realize that there are problem areas around the city in regards to litter, overall Winston-Salem is quite clean,” said George Stilphen, the head of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful Inc., an affiliate of the national Keep America Beautiful organization.
“As an affiliate of KAB we need to conduct an annual Litter Index. The city is divided up into nearly 100 areas based on land usage, and the staff and volunteers drive through those areas over the course of several days in late winter looking for the presence or absence of litter,” Stilphen said. Areas are graded on a scale of 1 (no litter) to 4 (heavily littered); the city’s Litter Index score was 1.6 in 2019, he said.
In 2018, he said, over 14,500 volunteers participated in Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful activities conducting 750 cleanup events, removing an estimated 65,000 pounds of trash and debris from local streets, parks, waterways and schools. Groups, families and individuals have also “adopted” areas around the city to for cleanups in our Adopt-A-Street, Adopt-A-Park and Adopt-A-Stream programs.
“Volunteers are always welcome to participate,” Stilphen said. “KWSB will provide all the resources needed to help keep our city clean. KWSB is here to enable citizens to take ownership in and pride in their city by helping to clean it up.”
The group also helps beautify the city, he said, by facilitating the planting of about 500 trees, over 26,000 annual flowers and an estimated 20,000 flower bulbs in 2018.
The city also has staff who pick up litter on city streets every weekday, year round, on routes where there are litter issues.
Citizens can also report people who toss litter from vehicles through the NCDOT’s “Swat-A-Litterbug” program. If they see someone throwing litter from their vehicle, they need to get the license plate number and date, time and location. Then go to www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/swat-a-litterbug-report.aspx to report the litterer or call 877-DOT-4-YOU. The litterer will get a letter from the highway patrol letting them know that littering is illegal and they can be fined up to $1,000 if caught.
“This includes cigarette butts being tossed out of vehicles which can also cause roadside fires, harm wildlife and foul our water supply,” Stilphen said. “Over the past few years KWSB has also implemented a cigarette litter prevention campaign.”
He said that cigarette butts are the most littered item nationwide. KWSB has installed cigarette butt receptacles at strategic locations downtown and elsewhere in the city, he said, and also distributed pocket ashtrays and car ashtrays. Stilphen said citizens can call CityLink at 336-727-8000, or KWSB at 336-771-5161, to get ashtrays.
