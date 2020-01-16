Q: We have a neighbor in Tobaccoville who lets their garbage build up and piles it into huge heaps at the back of the property. It has been reported to the county months ago and no one has heard back from it and the problem continues. Is there any recourse we can take?
S.C.
Answer: The problem at the address you gave us “has been an open case since October 14 which we are actively pursuing,” said Minor Barnette, director of the county Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection.
“My staff have visited the property numerous times, initiated enforcement action and maintained regular contact with the property owner during the past three months,” Barnette said.
The most recent site visit was Jan. 10.
“Some progress has been observed in the owner’s efforts to remediate violations of the county code to bring the property into compliance,” Barnette said.
“The target date for completion is March 3. Burying garbage is prohibited, so we are requiring removal and proper disposal of the accumulated solid waste.”
He said that any concerned citizens could call his office to discuss this case at 336-703-2440.
Q: Why is the city adding onto residents’ water and sewer bills with “Water Readiness” and “Sewer Readiness to Serve” charges in addition to actual usage, plus a “Storm Water Fee”? This inflates the bill for actual usage by more than twice.
B.B.
Answer: This charge is not new, but was previously on the bill as the “Base Charge” for water and sewer, according to Gale Ketteler, utilities public information office for the city and county.
“It was changed to ‘Readiness-to-Serve’ a year ago to provide more context,” she said.
“A lot of our costs are fixed, so whether or not a customer turns on the tap or flushes a toilet, we still have to be ready to provide these essential services.”
As a FAQ from the city explains: “The Readiness-to-Serve Charge, formerly known as the Base Charge, is a fee implemented to cover a portion of the fixed costs associated with meter reading, billing services and providing the availability to serve customers with service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This component of the bill includes fixed operating, maintenance and capital costs for both the water and the sewer systems that the utility bears in order to ensure the availability of clean and safe service to all customers, whether they use the service or not.
“The Readiness-to-Serve Charge is set based on the meter size so that operational costs associated with replacing, reading and rebuilding the meter, as well as providing adequate flow and pressure to those meters, are covered. The factors that apply to how the Readiness-to-Serve Charge is set are established by the American Water and Wastewater Association.”
As to questions about Stormwater billing, you can go to www.cityofws.org/2445/Stormwater-Billing-and-Utility-Rate and see a breakdown of the residential billing charges based on square footage, as well as FAQs about how the money is used.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.