Q: I’ve had to recently go back to antenna television. I can’t get WXII-12 or CW to come in. The channels changed their frequencies. WXII has always come in when nothing else did. I’ve re-scanned and re-scanned with no luck. Is anyone else having these problems?
Q.D.
Answer: WXII NBC-12 said that it has had some calls from people having problems picking up the antenna signal, but in most cases engineers have been able to talk them through the re-scan process and get the channel back.
Earlier this month, several channels in the market changed their frequencies, requiring customers who got their TV signal over-the-air to have to reprogram their TV sets — an automated process called “re-scanning” that is done through the main menu.
“If you are one of the 72 million Americans who rely on an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you’ll need to re-scan your television set or converter box anytime after your local stations move frequencies,” according to TVAnswers.org, a website from the National Association of Broadcasters.
If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, you do not need to do anything, unless you have a secondary TV that you use for antenna programming.
As for your WXII signal, “If you were getting us before, you should still get us,” said Cory McRae, creative services director for WXII. WXII, WCWG, and their secondary channels all made the transition on Sept. 6.
They have a website set up with an instructional video, wxii12.com/rescan. If you don’t have any luck with that, he suggested you call WXII at 336-721-9944 and ask to speak with an engineer at the station, to see if they can help you with the problem.
You can also find some tips from the NAB, which has a list of brand-specific instructions for re-scanning various TV sets at www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp.
Another option if you are still having issues is to contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 888-225-5322 and press 6.
As WXII explained it, “The move is a result of the Federal Communication Commission’s recent incentive auction to make additional airwaves available for wireless internet services.”
Q: I have friends who have recently moved to this area from Missouri and are seeing a lot about kudzu. They wanted to know if there are any restaurants in the Winston-Salem/Triad area that serve any dishes using kudzu. I have read of kudzu recipes but have never seen this on a restaurant menu.
R.B.
Answer: We haven’t either, and Journal food editor Michael Hastings was not aware of any restaurants that have such a dish. But any that do can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Wikihow.com says that uses include blossom jelly, kudzu quiche, kudzu tea, fried kudzu leaves and kudzu stir-fry. You can read more, including tips for harvesting kudzu, at www.wikihow.com/Eat-Kudzu.
Thanks
R.S.W. wrote on to “express my thanks to the kind gentleman who helped me search for and find a ring that had slipped off my finger” at the Winston-Salem Costco on Sept. 18. “Thanks also to the employees who tried to find it. I hope to pay the kindness forward.”
