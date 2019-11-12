Q: Please have the Department of Transportation evaluate the installation of street lights as a safety precaution at the intersection of N.C. 150 and Hickory Tree Road/Old Salisbury Road. The intersection is totally dark at night. It has high volume and is very dangerous, and in much need of lane delineations repainted to better distinguish lanes, especially at night and when it is raining.
M.L.
Answer: According to Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. DOT, that section of N.C. 150 was recently resurfaced, and permanent markings with highly reflective elements were installed in October.
“This is one of the most reflective pavement marking materials used in the traffic marking industry today and is considerably brighter than the standard material used on most of our roadways,” he said. “However, as with any pavement marking material, reflectivity is greatly diminished when the pavement is wet and drivers should adjust their speed accordingly during these conditions.”
Raised pavement markers will also be installed in the near future, he said, adding “We are aware of some pavement marking issues in specific lanes that might be causing confusion for motorists and we are working with the contractor to address these.”
Roadway lighting on streets other than freeways is typically provided and maintained by municipalities, Ivey said, “but unfortunately, the area around Hickory Tree Road is not in an incorporated area. The roadway lighting on N.C. 150 provided by the City of Winston Salem stops at Brannigan Village Drive.”
More Gobbling
This Thursday’s column will include several more restaurants we have heard from that will be serving meals on Thanksgiving Day. Owners or managers of restaurants that want to be included in that list and weren’t previously mentioned can let us know by noon Wednesday at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Also, we are looking for restaurants and groups that will be selling deep-fried or smoked turkeys. They can let us know at the same email address; please include your contact info and deadlines.
Q: I have received some packages recently from Amazon which were for other addresses. I can find no way of notifying the carriers — who are in a white unmarked van and are unknown to me — who make the deliveries. Is there a way to notify the carrier if a package is misdelivered? A search of the Amazon website has been less than helpful.
E.T.
Answer: Notification of the carrier for an Amazon package is typically found on the shipping label. Amazon has a list of common carriers with toll-free numbers — or you can contact Amazon directly — from their website; we have created a direct link to that page at tinyurl.com/findshipper.
Thanks
“On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to whoever paid for our meal at K&W Cafeteria on Healy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Twelve members of our Honor Guard had participated in the Winston-Salem Veterans Day Parade before we stopped for lunch. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us.” — Clifford Harris, Quartermaster, VFM Memorial Honor Guard.
