Q: How is the farmers market at Sandy Ridge Road social distancing and dealing with the COVID-19 issues?
C.W.
Answer: “We have made many changes to the daily operations of the market since the initial COVID-19 outbreak entered North Carolina in March,” said Rick Cecil, the manager of the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax.
“We have increased space between vendor booths and added more vendors to the grassy area around our parking lot,” Cecil said. “In addition, we have posted signs throughout the market encouraging social distancing and provided vendors with face masks and gloves as needed.”
All of these changes have been made based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public-health officials.
“At this time, face masks are encouraged for those going out in public but not required,” Cecil said. “We will continue to monitor their recommendations and adjust our operations accordingly as we transition through the next phases of reopening the state.
“We also continue to monitor operations daily, receive and review feedback from customers and vendors, and make adjustments as needed to navigate a situation that continues to evolve,” Cecil said. “We appreciate your continued support of the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market as we work through these difficult times.”
For more about the market’s response to COVID-19 and a link to CDC suggestions, go to www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/ markets/triad. The website also includes a link to a list of each day’s scheduled produce deliveries, updated about 10 a.m.
“For specific vendors’ hours, we encourage you to reach out to them directly before coming to the market,” market officials recommend. “COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness. It is extremely unlikely that someone will catch it through eating. The virus is most likely to cause illness through respiratory transmission. The routes to be concerned about include being in very close proximity to many people, or coming in contact with high touch surfaces.”
They also recommend that senior citizens and at-risk individuals consider visiting the market on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. rather than on weekends when it is busier.
Q: Are any document-shredding activities on the calendar yet?
D.B.
Answer: Here are ones we have heard about so far in the next few months:
- June 27: Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 a file box or bag; proceeds will go to support youth and family ministries.
- Sept. 26: Bermuda Run Garden Club, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run at the Town Hall, 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 a bag or box, cash only. Proceeds will go to Davie County community programs.
Any groups planning shredding days can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. We’ll update the list If we hear of others in June; otherwise, the next list will appear July 4.
Thanks
“The mother/daughter eating on Memorial Day at Waffle House had a nice gentleman pay for their lunch. Thank you! We will pay it forward!” — C.F.
