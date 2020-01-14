Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Q: Can you please publish the 2020 dates for the fair, regardless of the name this year?
R.H.
Answer: The dates for 2020 will be Oct. 2 through Oct. 11, according to fair officials. Last year’s fair drew 292,321 people, a slight increase over average attendance for the past five years. As it was the last year the fair would be billed as “Dixie Classic,” the fair sold a record amount of merchandise with the Dixie Classic Fair logo — according to estimates, more than 4,000 items, including ball caps, sweatshirts, mason jars, cookbooks and other memorabilia — were sold, a 1,200 percent increase over 2018 sales.
At last word, the new name of the fair is to be the Carolina Classic Fair, after the Winston-Salem City Council voted 6 to 2 for that name over the Piedmont Classic Fair.
Marvin Eck, a stuntman with an entertainment act that was appearing at the Dixie Classic Fair, 1958. He is shown on West Fourth Street. The Reynolds Building is at the far right. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Journal Photo by Bruce Chapman: Douglas Cauthorne of Glen Allen VA, entered this White Faced Black Spanish Cock into the Poultry & Pigeons section of the 2004 Dixie Classic Fair that will be held in Winston-Salem NC. FEA 07 CHICKENS 04 J 10-07-04, E1, L . O'Donnell reporter.
FAIRS: Dixie Classic 9-9-87 This new Giant Wheel stands 108 feet in the air with a diameter of 90 feet. It can seat up to six in a gondola making full capacity 144 persons. This wheel gives every ridera spectacular view of the midway fun. PHOTOGRAPHS JAMES E. STRATES SHOWS
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair -Jack Gillespie uncorks wine bottles while William Nesbitt rests his tatse buds. Nesbitt is a wine and grape expert from N. C. State University and a judge of the fair's first wine making contest. 9/29/79 PHOTO BY Cookie Synder
Photo by David Rolfe --10/1/2001--- Traci Haynes (right), with her son Marty Haynes, 5, checking out the giant pumpkin at the Dixie Classic Fair. The pumpkin weighs in at 720.6 pounds, and required a forklift to bring it in. The Hayneses were visiting the fair with Marty's school group from Nancy Reynolds Elementary School. J 10-06-01, E1, K. Underwood reporter. DIT FEA 06 VEGGIE ROF1
Journal Photo By; Jennifer Rotenizer: Hunter Smith,15, takes a break on Monday night at the Dixie Classic Fair after taking care of four Red Angus cattle. Smith, who is from Denton works for Twin B Farm everyday after school, and on the weekends.This week while he is on break from school Smith is spending his time working at the Dixie Classic Fair. Smith hopes that all the experience he is getting now will help later on in life when he hopes to own a farm.
Photo by Ted Richardson: 10/4/2003 (from right) Libby Peters, 8, and Maggie Peters, 5, sisters from Kernersville, take aim at The Water Game during the Dixie Classic Fair. m FEA 09 kim 4 ric .jpg J 10-09-03, E1, K. Underwood reporter. J 09-30-04, relish 23, Calendar.
Journal photo by Jennifer Rotenizer -- 2006 -- Porkchop Downs is in town this week at the Dixie Classic Fair. Pig races are held five times a day. The prize is not cash but an Oreo cookie, served on a silver platter at the end of the race. Also check out "Swifty" the swimming pig, who ends the show each day by jumping into a trough of water and swimming from one end to the other. pho cit 05 fair rot J 09-27-07, relish 5, staff report.
Journal photo by Walt Unks -- 10/07/08 -- Paige Keaton, 10, patiently waits for one of the roosters to crow during the rooster-crowing contest Tuesday at the Dixie Classic Fair. The winner is determined by the rooster who crows the most in a 30-minute period. Shannon Poindexter of East Bend had the winning rooster with 38 crows. 08 ROOSTERS UNK J 10-08-08, B1, Standalone photo.
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 9/28/2001 -- Uncle Sam, aka Dick Haines, greets Emma Dull, 2, who joined parents Gary and Maureen of Louisville, NC, on the opening day of the Dixie Classic Fair. J 09-29-01, B1, F. Tursi reporter. m DIT CIT 29 fair 1 ric .jpg
Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 10/02/09 -- The Col. Joseph Williams House, built in 1825 on the Panther Creek Plantation in what became Lewisville, originally faced the Great Wagon Road. Called "a high class log cabin" by log home builder Smokey Bailey, the house boasts a full second story and wooden shutters. 00 YESTERDAY ROF
Journal photo by Walt Unks -- 10/09/13 -- Hendrik Swinebell holds one of the Vietnamese pot bellied pig featured in the Swifty Swine Racing Pig show, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013 at the Dixie Classic Fair. WSJ_1010_FAIR
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/06/12 -- Audrey Faucher, 2, of Greensboro, plays the "Lucky Ducky" game of the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday. W1007_STANDALONE_FAIR CHA
Journal photo by Lauren Carroll -- 09/30/12 -- Leah Thomas, 14, of Yadkin County shows her lamb, Squatch, in the junior market lamb showmanship competition at the Dixie Classic Fair on Sunday, September 30, 2012. Leah finished with an exhibitors ribbon. W1001_FAIR CAR
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/04/11 -- Taylor Roberts (from left), Ali Harris and Stephanie Stewart (all Juniors at Reagan High School) ride the "Fireball" during the annual Dixie Classic Fair. On a scale from 1 (lowest) - 5 (highest) they all scored this ride a 5. W1007_RIDES CHA
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/06/07 -- The concourse is packed during an unofficial recordsetting day for attendance at the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, N.C., CIT 08 DIXIE J 10-08-07, B1, M. Hall reporter. J 10-02-08, relish 19, staff report.
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 10/02/04 -- A Saturday night crowd swarms past vendors at the Dixie Classic Fair. FEA 10 SCOTT RIC J 10-10-04, E1, K. Underwood reporter. J 10-12-04, B1, M. Hewlett reporter. J 09-22-05, relish 26, calendar.
Journal Photo By Chris English -- 10/02/01 -- William Ely, father of 6-Year-Old Danna Ely rides the 'Alpine Ski-Lift' at the Dixie Classic Fair. In the background is the large Ferris Wheel at the local fair. J 10-04-01, B1, Standalone. Dit Cit 04 Fair Standalone Eng 2 J 10-04-02, A1 Skybox. J 10-06-02, A2 (This Week box), Journal staff report.
Q: The leaves on our streets have been piled up for nearly two months with no sign of them getting picked up. I’ve called the city and can get no response. The leaves are wet, decaying, and causing slippery conditions for cars at intersections. How can we get any action to clean our streets?
R.R.
Answer: Chris Christmas, the city sanitation director, said that the leaves at the address you gave us are scheduled to be picked up within the next week or so.
“Please note that various factors can affect the timeliness of collection,” he said. “Schedules are subject to change so the website and map are updated daily. The Sanitation Department collects residential leaves that have been placed at the curb lines as part of our normal services.
“Citizens can get information concerning the collection schedule by visiting the Sanitation service finder located on the City’s Sanitation Department website or by calling CityLink at 311.”
According to the department’s website, the previous pickup on your street was Nov. 18. You can look for updates or check other addresses and see a map at www6.cityofws.org/COWS_ServiceFinder/LeafCollection.aspx. Loose leaves are only collected from single family homes. Leaf collection began on Nov. 4 and will continue until the third round of collection is completed.
Q. Driving around in the rain lately, I think a lot of people still don’t realize they need to have their headlights on when it’s raining. Can you remind them?
V.S..
Answer: Gladly. N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise, when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver’s ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.
There are times when the law does not require lights, such as when wipers are on intermittently.
Even though newer vehicles have running lights, they are not considered “headlamps” under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
