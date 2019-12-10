Q: I got a text saying the code on my last receipt “was among 7 we randomly picked for a $1,000 Walmart gift card promotion.” Is this a scam?
J.W.
Answer: Yes. If you had clicked the link that was included in the text you sent us a screenshot of, you most likely would have been taken to a website that would try to get personal information from you or even downloaded a virus.
As a Walmart spokeswoman wrote in a statement when similar texts popped up in the Denver market back in 2012, “Walmart doesn’t participate in these types of promotions and has no affiliation with them. We don’t participate in any type of promotion that would ask for certain personal or financial information.”
If you win a Walmart gift card in a promotion, the company will notify you by certified mail, not by text.
Walmart has warnings about scams including gift card scams, “mystery shopper” scams, false online orders, and more at corporate.walmart.com/privacy-security/fraud-alerts/
Q: Who was responsible for ending the local weekend news on WFMY Saturday mornings? I have been a viewer of Channel 2 since it started broadcasting. The viewers who watch the weekend show want local happenings and weather, not national junk.
M.D.B.
Answer: As with the changes in weekday programming SAM wrote about last week, this was not a local decision, but came from the network.
“CBS exercised an option to air their own newscasts ‘in pattern’ at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday,” said Larry Audas, the president and general manager of WFMY CBS-2. That change took effect Dec. 1.
WFMY’s “Good Morning Show” formerly aired from 4:30 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and now airs until 7 a.m. On Saturdays it formerly aired from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., but now airs from 5 to 7 a.m.
“We elected to start an hour earlier on Saturdays and Sundays due to the change,” Audas said. “WFMY did not seek out any programming changes, but the network decision to air national news in the morning did necessitate that we reconfigure our morning and afternoon program schedule.”
Among other changes, WFMY has added a new locally-produced news program, “Four 2 Five,” which airs at 4 p.m. weekdays with Eric Chilton, Maddie Gardner and Taheshah Moise.
Q: Can we put plastic grocery bags in the recycling carts?
B.F.
Answer: No. Those bags are not accepted by the city’s recycling program. Many grocery stores have bins near the front entrances that will take them.
More Restaurants
We have heard from a few more restaurants that will be open for Christmas:
- Sampan Chinese Restaurant, 985 Peters Creek Parkway, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Owners or managers of other restaurants that will be open on Christmas can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include the address and the hours you will be open that day.
