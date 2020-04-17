Stimulus checks are on everyone’s minds these days, and scammers hope to take advantage of that by calling, emailing or sending a message on social media claiming the Internal Revenue Service needs personal information before they can send you your payment.
“We urge people to take extra care during this period,” IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig warned in a statement. “The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get the economic impact payment or your refund faster.”
Here are some tips from AARP and the Better Business Bureau about ways to spot a swindler:
- They use the words “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment.” Government officials prefer the phrase “economic-impact payment” instead.
- They ask you to sign your check over to the caller.
- You get an email, text or social media message saying you need to verify your personal or banking information.
- They offer to get you your payment faster.
- You receive a fake check, then the sender tells you to call a number to verify your personal information in order to cash it.
- They ask you to click on a website link to verify your information. This can lead you to a fake site and exposure to a different kind of virus.
- They ask for a processing fee.
Q: Why does the number “420” represent marijuana use?
T.M.
Answer: The number “420” has long been associated with marijuana, and there are many false stories about exactly why that is.
Among the rumors: “420” is police-radio code for a marijuana violation; that April 20 (4/20) is the birthdate of Jim Hendrix, Janis Joplin or Jim Morrison; that the Grateful Dead always stayed in “Room 420” when they visited hotels while on tour; or that it refers to the number of chemical compounds in cannabis. None of those is true.
The most widely accepted origin story dates to the early 1970s, and a group of high school students in San Rafael, Calif., who called themselves the “Waldos” (for their tendency to lean against walls, apparently) gathered after school at 4:20 p.m. each weekday, since school let out at 3 but some of them had after-school activities.
“They used 420 as a code word for their activities and the time said activities would take place,” according to an article about the history of the term in LA Weekly: “The term ‘420’ was widely in use by the end of the 1970s. Deadheads (fans of the Grateful Dead) spread it outward like a virus from their San Rafael ground zero. Within a decade, pot smokers were using it across the country and around the world.”
It gained further traction when an editor from High Times magazine heard about 420 at a Grateful Dead concert. The number became so popular that, for some marijuana enthusiasts, April 20 (4/20, which is this Monday) has become an unofficial holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.