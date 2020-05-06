Q: I heard there was a fight at a Food Lion over social distancing in the checkout line. Is that true?
A.F.
Answer: What you are probably referring to is an incident on April 25 at a Food Lion store on U.S. 158 in Advance.
According to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, two men who knew each other were standing in the checkout line in the store and got into an argument about social distancing, with one man telling the other he could not put his items on the conveyor belt while he was using it. The disagreement reported led to scuffle in the parking lot, and one of the men left the scene.
Deputies were called to the scene, and talked with both men, neither of whom wanted to press charges. Both men refused any medical treatment, and neither was charged with any offense, deputies told Journal reporter John Hinton.
Social distancing guidelines say that people should stay 6 feet away from one another and wear masks when possible to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Q: I live in Davidson County and have not received any information from the U.S. Census Bureau to allow me to go online and complete my census form. I went to the website and clicked on the “if you do not have a census ID click here” button, but it does nothing but throw me back to the original page and ask for my ID number. It is important to me and to the government to get this information recorded. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
D.M.
Answer: One possibility why you have not gotten information from the Census yet is that you may live in area known as “Update Leave,” which is generally in rural areas where people get their mail from PO boxes rather than mail boxes at their homes.
Usually the Census Bureau will drop off Census invitation packets at the front doors of households in these areas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau has not been doing that, but they are beginning to resume those operations as of this week.
The Update Leave operation does not require interaction between households and a Census Bureau employee and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
If you are not able to access the website, and do not want to wait to see if you fall under the Update Leave category, your best bet may be to call the Census questionnaire help line at 844-330-2020.
Q: I have been asked to deejay a wedding reception May 23. I have been informed they are expecting 30-40 people, not including the wedding party. Should I be concerned about getting in trouble due to COVID-19 restrictions?
J.K.
Answer: Those plans are cutting it mighty close, both in terms of crowd size and timing.
In Phase 1, which begins Friday, there is a 10-person limit for outdoor gatherings. If things go well, Gov. Roy Cooper may move the state to Phase 2, which would allow gatherings of 50 people, but that shift would only happen on May 22 — and if there are complications, it may not happen at that time.
“Phase 2 will only start if data and indicators are in the right place,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.