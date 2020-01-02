Q: You once gave information on a number of free legal services for older adults. Can you give that again?
P.H.
Answer: SAM often hears from readers needing legal advice, and in many cases, Wake Forest School of Law’s Elder Law Clinic can help in many cases where seniors in the area need legal advice. The clinic helps law students get practical experience under the supervision of an attorney, providing free legal services to the community.
Potential clients must be at least 60 years old and have an income of less than $2,200 a month for a household of one or $2,900 for a household of two.
The clinic typically handles cases such as wills (if a person owns real estate), powers of attorney, Medicaid planning, guardianship, nursing home questions, abuse, fraud and consumer problems.
They do not handle criminal cases, traffic violations or accidents, medical malpractice, probate (estates), slips and falls, or divorce cases.
Potential clients should fill out an application form online at elder-clinic.law.wfu.edu/services/ or call 336-758-5061 to have an application mailed to them.
“After the application is reviewed, you will be notified if your name has been added to the waiting list,” according to the clinic. “Getting accepted to the waiting list is not a guarantee they will be able to meet with you.”
The clinic also has legal resources available on its website, elder-clinic.law.wfu.edu/resources/, including basic information on elder law resources, long term care insurance, state laws, LGBT health care rights, and nursing home and adult care issues.
They also have links on the Services page to contact the NC State Bar to locate a board-certified attorney.
Note that they do not answer legal questions by email or telephone.
Parade Magazine
Following on Tuesday’s answer about Parade magazine, SAM heard from the publishers of the magazine with a list of what dates they will not be publishing in 2020. They are doing these as “combined issues,” targeted toward weekends close to holidays in general, so the issues will be combined on the first weekend. For instance:
Easter: Publishing April 5, no issue on April 12;
Memorial Day: Publishing April 17, no issue on April 24
Independence Day: Publishing June 28, no issue on July 5;
Back to School Issue: Publishing Aug. 2, no issue on July 26;
Labor Day: Publishing on Aug. 30, no issue on Sept. 6;
Christmas: Publishing on Dec. 20, no issue on Dec. 27.
Thanks
“On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the anonymous gentleman who paid for our lunch at Pete’s Family Restaurant on Friday, December 27, 2019. Ten members of our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a hero of the 75th Infantry who fought in the Battle of the Bulge of WWII before we stopped for lunch.
“Additionally, since the cost of our lunch had already been paid, our heartfelt thank you is also extended to the anonymous lady who purchased a gift certificate and left it for us. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us.” — Clifford Harris, Quartermaster, VFW Memorial Honor Guard
