Q: What are the requirements for voters in North Carolina to vote by mail? How do I request a mail-in ballot?
E.B.
Answer: You can get information about requesting an absentee ballot online at www.forsyth.cc/Elections/absentee_civilian.aspx. Requests for ballot can be made now, said Tim Tsujii, the county elections director.
You can print out the Statewide Absentee Ballot Request Form on that website and mail it to the Forsyth County Board of Elections, Forsyth County Government Center, 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101-4120.
Forms cannot be faxed or emailed.
Under normal circumstances, you could also go down to the Board of Elections to drop off your form, but “in light of COVID-19, we are strongly encouraging absentee ballot request forms to be submitted by mail,” Tsujii said.
If you don’t have web access or a printer, you can call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336-703-2800 and ask that a request form to be sent to you.
Q: Do you know anywhere that buys vinyl record albums, mainly country/western?
C.M.
Answer: Some record stores will buy those.
“It certainly depends on what era of country/western LPs they are, to say nothing of condition,” said Jonathan Hodges, owner of Underdog Records on Burke Street. In his experience, “’70s/’80s country, including Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, etc. is going to be much easier to sell than earlier country/western like Floyd Cramer, Chet Atkins, Jim Reeves, Eddy Arnold, and the like. But so long as they are in good condition and titles we feel there is still a market for, then we are certainly buyers at Underdog.”
Earshot Music, another Winston-Salem record store, said they were not currently looking to take in such albums. McKay’s, at 745 Jonestown Road, also buys some vinyl but is unable to give estimates over the phone due to the volume of items they process.
Other record stores you may want to check with include Hippo Records in Greensboro and King Records in High Point.
Q: What does the “doodle” mean in “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and why is he calling a feather in his hat “macaroni” in the first place?
D.D.
Answer: To understand the song, you first must know that it didn’t start out as a positive depiction of an American; according to the Library of Congress, it was originally a song that ridiculed Americans as “backwoods yokels.”
The song “told the story of a poorly dressed Yankee simpleton, or ‘doodle’,” according to the site, and “was so popular with British troops that they played it as they marched to battle on the first day of the Revolutionary War.
The rebels quickly claimed the song as their own, though, and created dozens of new verses that mocked the British, praised the new Continental Army, and hailed its commander, George Washington.”
The word “macaroni” in the song doesn’t refer to pasta, but is derived from slang used in England to describe young men of the late 18th century who were fixated on being fashionable. One interpretation of the song, therefore, is that it mocks an American rube who thinks that sticking a feather in his hat would make him appear trendy.
