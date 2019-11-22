TSA Travel Tips
Turkeys can’t fly, as “WKRP in Cincinnati” once memorably reminded us, but under certain circumstances you can fly with turkey.
This week will be a very busy travel week with people heading home for, and then returning from, Thanksgiving celebrations. And sometimes that means carrying food, either for the festivities or in the form of leftovers.
Eater.com, a website for foodies, points out that you can bring pies, cakes and other baked goods on a flight. “Stuffing them in a checked bag sounds like a guaranteed disaster, so definitely carry them on, “ they recommend. “Be advised you’ll have to send them through the X-ray machine, and they may be subject to ‘additional screening.’”
Frozen turkey can be transported, “but keep in mind that due to the TSA’s restrictions on liquids, the ice or ice packs accompanying it have to be completely solid when going through security. ... Dry ice is an option, but travelers are limited to five pounds of the stuff, and it’s got to be in a properly vented container.”
Cooked turkey or ham can be carried either in your checked suitcase or carry-on, “but that would be fraught with food safety issues (salmonella, anyone?).”
Mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce fall into the liquid or gel category and are subject to those restrictions, while stuffing is considered a solid. You can find guidelines about other food items at www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/food.
And while we’re on the subject of TSA guidelines and holiday travel, “Passenger preparedness can have a significant impact on wait times at security checkpoints nationwide, “ according to a statement from the TSA. “To facilitate the security screening process, travelers should arrive at the airport early.”
A spokesman recommended that travelers arrive two hours in advance of their domestic flight and three hours before an international flight to ensure that they have time to park their cars or return rental cars, check their bags with their airline, get their boarding pass and hit the restroom before heading to the security checkpoint.
TSA also recommends you look into a pre-check or other “trusted travel program” to speed up your check-in process. You can read more about those programs at www.dhs.gov/trusted-traveler-programs and at www.tsa.gov/precheck/faq.
Q: What is the origin of the name “Tom” for a turkey?
W.P.
Answer: The use of “tom” to refer to a male animal dates at least to 1760, with a children’s book called “The Adventures of a Cat” that is believed to be the origin of the phrase “Tom cat.”
The name then came to be applied to male animals of other species; the 1859 “Dictionary of Americanisms” referred to tom-dogs. “Tom-turkey” was in use at least as far back as 1871, when writer Harriet Beecher Stowe used that phrase, and probably much earlier than that.
Exactly why “tom” stuck with turkeys and tomcats is not clear, but adult male turkeys are generally called toms (or gobblers), adult females are hens, young males are jakes and young females are jennys.
