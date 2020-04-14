Q: During these uncertain times with the Coronavirus outbreak, how often should we be changing our toothbrushes? Is there a way to safely and effectively clean them?
Answer: Under normal circumstances, you should continue to follow the general guidelines of the American Dental Association to change your toothbrush every three to four months, sooner if the bristles are frayed. But you may want to increase the frequency that you disinfect the brush, and there are some exceptions if you or someone in your household has been sick, whether it is COVID-19 or something else.
Since not everyone who is ill shows symptoms, you should practice careful hygiene, especially if someone in the household is in a high risk group.
Here are some tips on toothbrush safety during the pandemic, as compiled by United Concordia Dental, a dental insurance company:
- Social distance your toothbrushes. Avoid side-by-side storage of your family’s toothbrushes between uses. Keep it upright in a cup or separate holder from any other toothbrushes in the household, and let it air dry.
- Wash your hands before use. Never touch your mouth or brush or floss your teeth before you wash you hands thoroughly (at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.) Make sure to wash your hands afterwards, too.
- Disinfect the handle. Wipe the handle with a safe disinfectant after use.
- Don’t contaminate a toothbrush. Be cautious if you and your family members share the same tube of toothpaste. Don’t touch the tip of the tube directly onto your toothbrush. And this should go without saying, but don’t share a toothbrush with anyone else.
- Toss the toothbrush if you’ve been sick. You may want to replace the toothbrush, or the head if you are using an electric toothbrush, with a new one after recovering from illness to avoid the risk of getting sick again.
Additionally, Colgate offers the following tips for disinfecting your toothbrush, though they also say that you may want to dispose of it after you’ve been sick. Methods they recommend include:
- Swirling the bristles in antibacterial mouthwash for at least 30 seconds, but no longer than 15 minutes.
- Dissolving two teaspoons of baking soda in a cup of water and soaking the toothbrush in the solution.
- Diluting one teaspoon of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide in one cup of water and swishing the toothbrush bristles in the solution before brushing.
- Soaking the bristles in vinegar overnight once a week.
- Or dissolving a denture cleansing tablet according to the instructions on the label and soaking the toothbrush bristles in the solution.
Don’t reuse any mouthwash that was used for cleaning or put a toothbrush in a microwave or dishwasher since heating the plastic on toothbrushes could damage the brushing edge.
