Re-scan Reminder
As of 9 a.m. today, TV viewers who use antennas to get their television signals will need to “re-scan” their sets to keep picking up several local channels.
This does not affect people who get their TV through cable, dish or another provider, only ones who get their television over-the-air.
“Many over-the-air TV channels are changing frequencies to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services,” according to the Federal Communications Commission. “The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change. ... Stations across the country are transitioning in phases, and viewers in most areas may need to re-scan more than once.”
Between now and June 2020, almost 1,000 TV stations around the country are expected to change their frequencies. That includes most of the local channels, though some aren’t shifting until next year.
As of today, you will need to re-scan your TV to keep seeing WXII NBC-12, ME-TV Triad, WCWG CW-20, Bounce TV and UNC-TV.
WFMY CBS-2 and WGHP Fox-8 will not be making the transition until next spring, and WXLV ABC-45 does not plan any change. WMYV MY-48 has already made the transition as of this past Tuesday.
The steps to re-scan your TV signal should be in your TV menu, and may be called re-scan, auto-tuning, channel set-up, channel scan, channel search, auto-scan, auto-program or some other term depending on the model of your TV.
“Instructions are similar across the board,” according to the FCC, and typically include the following steps:
Press “set-up” or “menu” on TV remote control or converter box; select channels, antenna, or other similar terminology; click scan, auto-tune, channel search, auto-program, or other similar terms; the TV will do the rest. This usually takes only a few minutes.
If you pick up another channel that suddenly vanishes from your lineup, you may want to do a re-scan to see if you can get it back. Generally speaking, it is a good idea to re-scan your TV’s antenna signal every few months to make sure you’re getting all the channels that are available in your market.
WXII has set up a website with tips including an instructional video at WXII12.com/rescan. You can also find more information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan.
Rabies Clinic
A rabies and microchip clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington Dog Park, 1490 S. Broad St. Rabies vaccines will be available for $8; microchipping for $25, registration included; nail trims for $8. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed, but crates and leashes will be available for loan at the event.
Also, spay/neuter vouchers will be available, $35 for cats and $50 for dogs, and $10 cash-only vouchers will be available for low-income pet owners with proof of residency in Forsyth County and proof that they are on government assistance.
Thank You
A reader who did not provide her name wanted to thank the person who paid for her lunch at K&W on Aug. 30. “I don’t know who, but I thank them greatly,” she said. “We will pay somebody’s forward sometime in the near future.”
