Falling Back
Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed tonight.
The Energy Policy Act of 2005 established our current schedule, with daylight saving time starting on the second Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November. Not everyone is enamored with daylight saving time, and there have been various attempts to either end it or extend it year-round. But so far we keep springing forward and falling back.
A study by the National Road Safety Foundation said that auto accidents increase after the clocks fall back an hour, due in part to the lack of visibility during peoples’ commute home. So be extra vigilant as you adapt to the new time during your evening drive.
In addition to being the time to change your clocks, tonight is also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms and do other activities that you should consider every half-year or so, such as cleaning out your medicine cabinet; tossing out old condiment packets from that drawer you probably have in your kitchen full of old soy sauce and ketchup packs; and checking your windows to be prepared for winter weather to come.
Q: Please provide a list of upcoming shredding events.
C.P.
Answer: We only know of a few, and these may be the only ones before next year, so plan accordingly.
Today
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, 9 a.m. to noon. COR365 will shred personal documents, papers, old bank statements, expired medical records, etc. Donations of $5 are requested for each box or paper grocery bag, with proceeds going to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St. in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations accepted to support local ministries.
Nov. 9
Wesley Memorial UMC, 1210 Bolton St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VFW Post 9010, 4675 Hamilton Road in Clemmons, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations accepted.
Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main St. in Bethania, 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 a bag or box, with proceeds helping senior high youth attend a Youth Mission Camp.
While we are on the subject of shredding, we have heard more questions from people who have home shredders but want to safely dispose of the shreds.
As we mentioned previously, people who participate in the Winston-Salem recycling program can put shredded documents in a clear plastic bag that is tied shut to prevent litter. Other people who shred papers at home can dispose of them at the recycling center on Hanes Mill Road. “We are not able to accept shredded paper at the convenience centers in Kernersville and Pfafftown,” said Minor Barnette, director of the Forsyth County office of environmental assistance and protection. “Shredded paper can easily be composted with leaves and other vegetative debris.”
If we hear of any other shredding events coming up in November, we will run an update. Send events to asksam@wsjournal.com; include your address, hours, suggested donations and, if available, what proceeds will be used for.
