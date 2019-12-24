Q: In August, tree experts who contract with the city of Lexington left a bunch of limb debris after cutting tree limbs away from power lines. They said they would return and I called them again in October and December but have still had no luck. — N.V.

Answer: SAM got in touch with the city of Lexington and shared your full email, which got into more detail about the problem. Bill Stockman, electric utility manager for the city, said that a tree crew had been in touch with you to resolve the issue. If you are still having any problems, let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.

Q: When do the members of the U.S. House of Representatives come up for re-election? — J.F.

Answer: All 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats are up for election on Nov. 3, 2020.

Q: Would you please get me a mailing address for U.S. Sen Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican?

M.W.

Answer: You can write to the senator at his Washington DC Office, 290 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington DC 20510.

"On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the gentleman who paid for our lunch at Texas Roadhouse, Hanes Mall Circle on Saturday, Dec. 22. Seven members of our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran of WWII before we stopped for lunch in route to render military honors to another Navy veteran. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us." - Clifford Harris, Quartermaster, VFW Memorial Honor Guard

