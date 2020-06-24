Q: I noticed that Joymongers in West End is open. Observed from a passing car last Friday, it looked like there was a big crowd at the brewery and no one was wearing masks. Isn’t it considered a bar, since it doesn’t have a kitchen? How can it be open?
J.W.
Answer: Joymongers Barrel Hall is considered a brewery, which is allowed to be open with restrictions in Phase 2. Several breweries in the area remain open. Part of the confusion, according to the ABC Commission, is that “Some restaurants call themselves ‘breweries’ or ‘bars;’ some breweries call themselves ‘restaurants’ or ‘bars;’ and some bars call themselves ‘restaurants” or ‘breweries.’ As a result, we have received questions about how to interpret whether an establishment is within the Executive Order’s definition of ‘bar’ and must remain closed.”
Bars are still closed during Phase 2. But according to guidance on Section 8(A) of Executive Order No. 141 issued May 22, an establishment is not considered to be a bar — meaning it is “principally engaged in the business of selling alcoholic beverages for onsite consumption” — if it produces alcoholic beverages for commercial sale off-premises. In that case, it is allowed to be open by the ABC Commission.
Breweries, wineries and distilleries are permitted, as long as they meet Emergency Maximum Occupancy requirements, core screening, signage and sanitation requirements, including that customers consuming food or beverage on-premises must be in seated groups spaced at least 6 feet apart, and customers or guest must be limited to 50 percent of the fire capacity.
“During Phase 2, we are practicing social distancing and extra safety measures in the taproom,” Joymongers explains on its Facebook page. Among its guidelines is requiring that patrons in the taproom and on the patio be 21 or older, explaining, “We look forward to allowing families once restrictions ease further, but while capacity is restricted we are reserving service in the taproom.”
Joymongers also requires patrons to sit, saying, “If you can’t find a seat, you may take crowlers to go, but you can’t gather in the taproom or on the patio.” You also can’t move the chairs around.
Customers also must use single-use cups and dispose of them when they finish their beverage.
You can read the guidance on bars from the North Carolina ABC Commission online; we have created a direct link to the PDF file at tinyurl.com/guidanceonbars
Rabies Clinic
The Davidson County Health Department will be holding a rabies clinic this today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Tyro Middle School, 2946 Michael Road in Lexington. The cost is $7 for each vaccine; one-year vaccinations will be available, or three-year vaccinations with the proof of up-to-date vaccine. The vaccinations are required by North Carolina law for all domestic dogs, cats and ferrets four months or older. Davidson county Health Department reported its first positive rabies case in the county last week, but of greater concern it was a domestic dog in the Reeds community. People and pets must remain in their vehicles. For more information on the event, contact the department at 336-242-2300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.