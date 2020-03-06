Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed — or, if you’re still up at 2, pretend you’re travelling through time when you set your clock ahead an hour.
While you’re at it, this is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Q: Can you tell me where the next shredding event will be?
M.S.
Answer: We know of one today and several others over the next few weeks and months.
Today, there will be an event at Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St. in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
And later on:
- March 19: Real Property Management of the Triad, 163 Stratford Court, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free, donations accepted to help Forsyth and Davie Humane Societies.
- March 21: Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 a file box or bag.
- March 27: Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., free event. Personal shredding only, no businesses. Limit 75 pounds or three document boxes a person.
- March 28: Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road in Clemmons, 9 a.m. to noon. Suggested donations are $5 a bag or file box, checks can be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
- April 4: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, 9 a.m. to noon.
- April 18: Bermuda Run Garden Club, at Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5, cash only, for each grocery bag or box.
- May 30: Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Suggested donations of $5 a box.
If we hear of any other events coming in March, we will run a follow-up. Otherwise, the next list will run in the April 4 Ask SAM column. Groups holding shredding events can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Q: I have found out the names of each of the banjo players seen at the beginning of Ken Burns’ “Country Music” documentary series except for the blind player who plays left-handed. What is his name?
M.M.
Answer: That is Rory Hoffman, a musician who grew up in North Dakota and moved to Nashville to pursue a music career. In an interview, he explained “I started playing the guitar when I was 3 or 4 years old, and I couldn’t wrap my hand (around) the neck. I realized that I could put my hand on top of the instrument and make chords that way. So, this unique style of banjo playing is how I taught myself guitar, and that’s what makes my sound so special.”
The “Wagon Wheel” promotion, which shows different musicians performing that song, was produced by Bank of America, an underwriter of Burns’ documentary. You can read short biographies of the 13 performers, some (including Hoffman’s) with accompanying videos, and see the full three-minute version of the song at about.bankofamerica.com/en-us/ken-burns/storytelling-with-ken-burns-country-music.html. You can find out more about Hoffman, hear some of his music, and buy albums at roryhoffman.com.
