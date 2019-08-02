Q: Do you have any information about local shred events scheduled for this fall?
S.H.
Answer: We have had a lot of requests for this lately. Here is the list of shredding events we have heard of in the near future:
Aug. 17
- Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road in Clemmons, 9 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot. Suggested donations are $5 a bag or file box. Checks can be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
Sept. 7
- Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 for each file box or bag, with proceeds to support youth and family ministries.
Sept. 14
- Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center event at the Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive NW, 9 a.m. to noon. A donation of $5 a box or bag is requested to support Riverwood riders who will be going to the TRAV horse show in Virginia.
Sept. 28
- SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, 9 a.m. to noon. A suggested donation of $5 a bag will go to the SECU Family House.
- Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 a box or bag, benefiting the CUMC Guatemala Mission Building Team’s work.
Oct. 12
- Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St. in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 19
- Bermuda Run Garden Club, at Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd. in Bermuda Run, 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5, cash only, for each paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will go to many Davie County community programs.
- New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church.
If we hear of any other shredding events in August, we will run an update; otherwise, the next list will run in SAM on Sept. 7. Send events to asksam@wsjournal.com; include your address, hours, suggested donations and, if available, what proceeds will be used for.
Vacation Safety
Summer vacation season is in full swing. Here are some tips from the Insurance Federation of North Carolina on ways to keep your home safe while you are away. “Vacant homes can be a target for thieves,” according to the group. “Whether you are away from home for a week or just a few hours, the following tips will help protect your property against potential burglars.”
- Keep your home well lit. Use exterior lighting and put interior lights on a timer.
- Securely lock doors and windows and put deadbolt locks on all exterior doors. Make sure your doors are strong and in good condition.
- Set a burglar alarm. Most burglars avoid homes with alarm systems, and having one may qualify you for an insurance discount.
- Keep shrubbery trimmed below window level.
- Keep important documents and other valuables hidden or locked in a safe.
- Don’t broadcast your absence in a voice mail or email greeting, or share your travel plans on social media such as Facebook.
- If possible, have a friend or family member check on the house regularly while you’re away.
- Additionally, “Homeowners, renters and other recreation-seekers are encouraged to review their insurance policies, be safe, and help protect themselves against loss,” said Russ Dubisky, a spokesman for the group.