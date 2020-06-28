Q: In the discussions about masks, I haven’t seen this addressed — if a person has recovered from COVID-19, why should they be required to wear a mask in public?
J.G.
Answer: “This is a new virus and there is still much to be learned about it,” said Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “According to the CDC, we do not know the degree to which previous COVID-19 illness protects against a subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infection or for how long someone is protected after recovering from COVID-19.”
You can read the latest answers to clinical questions about COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/faq.html.
Q: Would you please review the cost guidelines for annual state vehicle inspections? Yesterday, I took my 2017 SUV in for a state inspection and the cost was $30. A friend took in a 2016 SUV at a different location and was charged $13.86. I thought the cost of a state inspection was the same at any approved site.
B.S.
Answer: “Emissions inspections cost $30. Safety inspections cost $13.60,” said John Brockwell, communications officer for the state Division of Motor Vehicles. Which you need is determined by which county you are in. “Some counties require emissions testing,” Brockwell said. “Most do not.”
You can find out more and see a list of the 22 North Carolina counties that require emissions inspections — which include Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson — at www.ncdot.gov/dmv/title-registration/emissions-safety/Pages/emissions-inspections.aspx.
Q: There is an abandoned lot in the middle of our block in the city limits with an overgrown house and multiple outbuildings. I have contacted the city and have yet to get a response. Is there a way to find out who is responsible for this property and if it is abandoned, shouldn’t the city be responsible for cleaning it up?
S.W.
Answer: Code Enforcement staff are working on it, said Bruce Bailiff, Code Enforcement Senior Project Supervisor for the city of Winston-Salem. He said that staff had gotten additional details and were checking ownership, which was complicated by the fact that tax office records were down.
A complaint the city had received previously gave the property address of the person who filed the complaint rather than the parcel in question; “if we had not been involved in the additional clarity from a phone call, inspections staff would have looked at the complainant’s property and developed their findings from the complainant’s property,” Bailiff said. The parcel in question is landlocked.
The best way to report problems such as this, he said, remains CityLink. You can call them at 311 or 336-727-8000; use the CityLink 311 app to report a problem; or go to www.cityofws.org/172/City-Link.
