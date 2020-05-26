Q: Is anyone helping seniors in Davie County who need food assistance?
J.P.
Answer: Kim Shuskey, aging and adult services director with Davie County Senior Services, said that their organization continues to serve seniors with meal programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our meals on wheels clients are being served every week with five days of frozen meals as well as supplemental shelf stable groceries,” she said. “We serve approximately 145 seniors each week with this program, using a no-contact delivery system. The meals are placed on the porch and the client is called or the volunteer knocks on the door and steps back at least 6 feet. Once the client receives the meal and the volunteer determines the client is OK, they move on to the next stop.”
Additionally, she said their congregate meal clients — those who attended the daily lunch program — have received a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals, with one to four-week supplies. “This meal distribution is done through a drive-through method where the client stays in their car and staff places the meals in their car for them,” she said. “We have served an average of 120 seniors each time we hold a pickup. Due to funding restrictions this program so far has been limited to those clients who have attended the lunch program since January. However, Senior Services has recently been awarded additional funds that will allow us to serve additional seniors.”
They got word of the funding increase mid-month and hope to have the expanded program up and running starting in June.
Anyone who is 60 and older who would be interested in receiving meals should contact Davie County Senior Services at 336-753-6230, she said.
Q: When will the speed limit on Salem Parkway change to 55 mph?
H.B.D.
Answer: There has been no change to that since we last wrote about it, according to Pat Ivey with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We still plan to recommend raising the speed limit to 55 mph once the project is completed,” he said. That is expected to be in late summer or early fall.
Q: With the recent nice weather, I’ve noticed an increase in the number of people swimming in Muddy Creek around Jamison Park. I believe that creek runs parallel to sewer line. Is there an environmental resource to check for cleanliness/safety to determine if this water is safe for swimming?
A.S.
Answer: “The City, State and Yadkin River Basin Association does water sampling for compliance with their respective permits and mandates along Muddy Creek,” said Keith Huff, director of field operations for the city. “To my knowledge, there is no environmental resource that will ensure safe water quality reporting on a day-in, day-out basis for primary contact activities such as swimming. This said, I would advise against swimming in class ‘C’ waters (waterways meant for secondary recreation and not swimming) that are not intended for this use.”
Shredding
Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., will sponsor a shredding event in the church parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30.
