Q: Can I report child abuse anonymously? My sister’s kids were abused by her ex-husband years ago and their religion will not allow them to report it to the proper authorities. I want to do this but keep myself out of it.
A.A.
Answer: Yes, you can file an anonymous report, said John Thacker, division director for Forsyth County Department of Social Services family and children’s division.
“Any case of suspected child abuse, both current or past, should be reported to our 24/7 abuse line at 336-703-2287,” he said. “Per North Carolina Department of Social Services (NCDSS) and NC General Statutes, our Child Protective Services Intake team will use standardized screening questions and guidance to determine if the report meets the statutes for abuse, neglect and/or dependency.”
The CPS Intake Social Worker will ask the caller’s name, Thacker said, but you can state that would like to remain anonymous. In other counties, you should contact the local Department of Social Services office.
Signs of potential child abuse, according to N.C. General Statutes, include:
Physical Abuse: doubtful explanations of bruises, welts, lacerations, abrasions, burns or fractures; bruises of different ages (which can sometimes be determined by various colors); injuries inconsistent with the information offered by the child; injuries reflecting the shape of an article such as an electric cord or belt, or reflecting a pattern such as a cigarette or iron burn; immersion burns with a distinct boundary line; or injuries that regularly appear after an absence or vacation; or if the child is frightened of their parents or afraid to go home.
Emotional Abuse: bizarre behavior; fearfulness of adults or authority figures; or if the child reveals that they have been subjected to highly inappropriate forms of discipline, such as being enclosed in a dark closet or being forced to drink or eat inedible items.
Sexual Abuse: evidence of physical trauma or bleeding to the oral, genital or anal areas; refusing to change into gym clothes; running away from home and not giving any specific complaint; a child of any age having a venereal disease; and sexual knowledge/behavior or use of language that is not appropriate to their age level.
Neglect: signs of a lack of basic needs (housing, clothing, food); lack of essential hygiene and high incidence of illness; extremely poor hygiene on a regular basis; inappropriate clothing in inclement weather on a consistent basis; and abandonment.
Dependency in the household: indications that “the child’s parent, guardian or custodian is unable to provide for care or supervision and lacks appropriate care arrangement as the result of physical or mental illness, substance abuse, developmental disability, arrest or natural disaster and may be temporary or permanent” or that “the child has no parent, or guardian in the home responsible for care or supervision.”
More information on recognizing child abuse, neglect and dependency issues can be found at https://www.forsyth.cc/DSS/child_protect_abuse.aspx.
