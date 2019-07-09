Q: I know someone who is committing Social Security disability fraud. How can I report them?
H.C.
Answer: You can report Social Security fraud to the Social Security Administration’s fraud hotline, 800-269-0271, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. You can also write to Social Security Fraud Hotline, P.O. Box 17785, Baltimore, MD 21235, or fill out an online form at oig.ssa.gov/report-fraud-waste-or-abuse. That site also includes guidelines, alternate contact information, and frequently asked questions.
The Office of the Inspector General investigates cases where an individual:
- Conceals work activity while receiving disability benefits.
- Receives Social Security Benefits for a child not under their care.
- Fails to notify SSA of the death of a beneficiary and continues to receive and cash the checks of the deceased.
- Conceals their marriage or assets from the Social Security Administration while receiving Supplemental Security Income payments.
- Resides overseas and is receiving Supplemental Security Income Payment.
- Or misuses benefits when acting as a Representative Payee.
You can remain anonymous, according to the OIG, “but please keep in mind that your decision for anonymity may limit our ability to conduct a complete investigation.”
“Accusing a person of committing disability fraud can be more complicated than it might seem,” according to the advice site eHow.com. “First, you have to know exactly why a person has been approved to receive benefits before you can know for certain that he is indeed doing something he should not be. It is difficult to judge a person if you do not know what physical limitations his condition might impose on daily activities.
“Some people actually suffer from mental or psychological impairments that can restrict them from performing certain physical activities. But if the facts give you reason to suspect a true case of fraud, then you should file a report.”
Q: Why is the newspaper now printed on paper that feels like cardboard? It is much more difficult to read and turn pages.
J.L.
Answer: It is a temporary change, according to Frank Clayton, production director for the Journal, to use up paper that has a finite shelf life. The paper should be used up within the next week or so.
Q: Some sort of vegetation is taking over the Bethabara wetlands adjacent to Reynolda Road. Eventually it will threaten wildlife. Is the city planning to stop and/or control this?
W.G.
Answer: “We’re aware of this and are currently working to get it resolved,” said William Royston, the head of the city recreation and parks department.
Fishing
In response to last week’s SAM answer about fishing options in Winston-Salem, Jaye McClure, a retired park ranger, wrote in to say “Just wanted to remind folks that there is a handicapped accessible fishing pier at Hanging Rock State Park. Bass, sunfish, bluegill, and catfish. Fishing is free, but anyone 16 or older must have a NC State Fishing License.”
You can find more details on activities at the park at www.ncparks.gov/hanging-rock-state-park/activities.Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com