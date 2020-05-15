Q: How do I go about bringing a complaint against a man that destroyed my deck? I paid him to clean and stain my deck. His pressure washer damaged the deck, and the stain did not look like what he showed me he would be using. I took pictures of the damage he did.
J.B.
Answer: We forwarded your letter, which got into much more detail than there was room for here, to local attorney Lawson Newton, who specializes in real estate matters.
“The reader has described a situation that is all too prevalent these days involving ‘handyman repairs,’” Newton said. Some of these cases involve alleged handymen who are unscrupulous and, he said, “tend to prey on older citizens and those that are more trusting than others.”
It’s always important — though too late in this case, if you didn’t — to always ask for references and verify the work was performed to the satisfaction of the owner. “Regarding our reader’s specific situation, the best and most affordable route is to file an action in Magistrate’s Court (Small Claims Court),” he said. “The reader needs to request a money judgment against the person who improperly performed the work.”
He said that you should be prepared to present to the Magistrate several estimates of costs to remedy the inadequate work previously performed. You could also contact the District Attorney’s office, he said, “and if this ‘handyman’ has a history of such action, the District Attorney’s office might find that those actions rise to a criminal level and can proceed criminally against the ‘handyman’. But that is, at best, a longshot and the reader is more likely to get some satisfaction by filing a Small Claims action.”
You can find out more about the small claims process at forsythcountyclerk.com/small-claims/.
If you want to make others aware of the shoddy work, you can also see if the handyman is registered with the Better Business Bureau and file a report there. The BBB of Central and Northwest North Carolina is based in Kernersville, though bear in mind that because of the pandemic they are currently working remotely. You can contact them at 336-852-4240 or email them through their website, www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-central-and-northwest-north-carolina
Q: I wanted to see if the city is offering free mulch this year. If so, when and where?
C.L.
Answer: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities’s annual leaf mulch giveaway will be held on the next three Saturdays — May 16, 23 and 30 — or while supplies last, on a first-come first-served basis. Operators will load your vehicle from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive. Everyone must practice safe distancing, and only staff can load vehicles. To avoid close contact, civilians will have to stay in their vehicles. This is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. No mulch will be available before May 16.
More information can be found at cityofws.org/1334/Leaf-Yard-Waste-Disposal.
