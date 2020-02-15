Q: I have two questions regarding recycling. Is it true you’re not supposed to put shredded paper in the recycling bins? And should aluminum cans be crushed or left “as is” when put in with other recyclables?
B.S.
Answer: You can put shredded paper in your Winston-Salem recycling bins as long as it is bagged and tied in a clear plastic bag to prevent litter, according to Helen Peplowski, director of sustainability for the city of Winston-Salem. That is the only material they request be bagged, she said.
Other people who shred papers at home can dispose of them at the recycling center on Hanes Mill Road. “We are not able to accept shredded paper at the convenience centers in Kernersville and Pfafftown,” said Minor Barnette, director of the Forsyth County office of environmental assistance and protection. “Shredded paper can easily be composted with leaves and other vegetative debris.”
As for aluminum cans, they can be crushed if more room is needed in the carts, but that isn’t necessary. “There is not a right or wrong way to recycle aluminum cans as long as they are emptied and rinsed out,” Peplowski said. “Our Material Recovery Facility where the recyclables get sent is able to separate material thanks to the machinery and the individual employees who help in the sorting process.”
Q: Please let us know when shredding events will be coming up.
C.P.
Answer: SAM runs a list of shredding events on the first Saturday of each month; the next list will be in on Saturday, March 7. Groups that want to be included can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
Q: Is Monday actually “Presidents Day” or is it Washington’s Birthday?
R.P.
Answer: Technically, the federal holiday that is celebrated on Monday is Washington’s Birthday.
George Washington’s birthdate was Feb. 11, 1731, according to the Julian calendar, which was in use when he was born, but under the adjusted Gregorian calendar adopted in 1752, his birth date was Feb. 22, 1732.
The commemoration of his birthday was first made a federal holiday in 1870, though that only applied to workers in the District of Columbia. In 1885, the holiday was extended to federal workers in all states.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Act, which fixed some federal holidays not to a specific date but to a particular Monday in order to create three-day weekends.
While the holiday bill was being debated, some people proposed changing the name Washington’s Birthday to Presidents Day to also honor Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday, Feb. 12, was celebrated as a holiday by some states. That proposal failed, and the federal holiday remained Washington’s Birthday.
But because federal holidays are not binding in states, many states do have a holiday on the third Monday of February called Presidents Day. North Carolina doesn’t have either as a state holiday.
Incidentally, the day is sometimes also called “President’s Day” or “Presidents’ Day.” The Associated Press Stylebook, which the Winston-Salem Journal uses, lists it as “Presidents” without an apostrophe, rather than being possessive or plural possessive.
