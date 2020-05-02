M.W., a Forsyth county resident, wrote in to ask a list of questions about recycling services in the county, since the company that usually does her recycling has suspended operations during the pandemic. We sent her questions to Minor Barnette, director of the office of Environmental Assistance and Protection for the county. Here are his responses:
Q: I don’t know if all the recycling services for county residents have been put on hold, but ours — by Rural Garbage Service — has. And our container is about to overflow now. Why was this done?
Answer: “Many municipal and community recycling services have been temporarily suspended throughout the nation due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barnette said. “Rural Garbage Service has temporarily suspended residential curbside recycling collection service in their franchised service areas for the current calendar quarter (April, May, June) and anticipates restoring the service on July 1, assuming it is safe to do so.”
Q: Do you know if the recycling center at the Hanes Mill Road landfill accepts mixed materials or do they have to be sorted? What about at the other centers in the county?
Answer: “At the Hanes Mill Road recycling convenience center, glass containers (bottles and jars) need to be separated from the other recyclables and placed in the roll-off box labeled for glass,” Barnette said. “The rest of the recyclables can be placed, commingled, in the compactor, with the assistance of the attendant, or the roll-off box for commingled materials if the compactor is being serviced. The commingled materials can include plastic bottles, aluminum cans, steel and tin cans, mixed paper (mail, office paper, magazines, and newspapers, but not pizza boxes, paper towels, napkins or tissue), chipboard (like cereal boxes, frozen food boxes) and corrugated cardboard.
“At the county’s recycling center at 445 Lindsay Street in Kernersville, glass and cardboard need to be separated from the rest of the recyclables.
“At the Pfafftown recycling center, only cardboard needs to be separated from the rest of the recyclables.
“Residential curbside recycling collection service is single stream in most regions, meaning all acceptable recyclables are commingled, allowing a single-compartment truck to collect and transport the recyclables to a material recovery facility to be sorted.”
Here is the link to information about the county’s recycling convenience centers: forsyth.cc/EAP/Recycling.aspx.
Q: Is the recycling center at Hanes Mill Road open on Monday?
Answer: Yes. According to Barnette, the recycling center is open on the same schedule as the landfill: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, except on some holidays. The county’s recycling centers in Pfafftown and Kernersville are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.
Q: If we resort to putting our recycling materials in the trash, can we put plastic bottles in the trash bags?
Answer: Plastic bottles are banned from landfill disposal in North Carolina, Barnette said. All household garbage should be bagged for collection.
