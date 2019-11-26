Q: Why is Thanksgiving always celebrated on a Thursday rather than on a specific day of the month?
D.M.
Answer: It worked out that way mainly because the first observance of Thanksgiving as a national holiday was on a Thursday.
In 1789, Congress requested that President George Washington select a day for public thanksgiving and prayer. He selected Nov. 26. For several years, Thanksgiving was celebrated unofficially on Nov. 26. That celebration was eventually discontinued.
In the 19th century, Sarah Hale, a magazine editor, started a campaign for a national day of thanksgiving. She spent nearly 40 years on her crusade to get Thanksgiving declared a national holiday. Because Nov. 26, 1789, the date Washington had proclaimed, fell on the last Thursday in November, that is the date Hale petitioned for.
Public support led President Abraham Lincoln to take up Hale’s suggestion. In 1863, Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November to be Thanksgiving Day. In 1941, Congress passed a joint resolution making it official that Thanksgiving is the fourth Thursday in November.
Q: Is it true that the Pilgrims didn’t celebrate Christmas? If not, then why did they celebrate Thanksgiving?
S.C.
Answer: Many of the Pilgrims who began colonies in New England held to the Puritan custom of shunning pagan customs, as well as some Church of England celebrations, including Christmas.
“They hated Christmas,” said Kathleen Wall, a historian at Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts, which includes a re-creation of the original colony.
The Pilgrims brought with them the tradition of a harvest celebration and a religious day of Thanksgiving. These two days were separate, but over time the celebrations merged into what we think of as Thanksgiving.
What we think of as the first Thanksgiving, held by the Pilgrims and the nearby Wampanoag Indians in 1621, was not called “Thanksgiving,” nor was it meant to be a yearly occurrence. It was a celebration of the colony’s survival of the previous winter with the help of the Indians. It lasted three days and took place in late autumn, though the exact date is unknown.
Christmas was not a major holiday in the U.S. until the 19th century, according to Wall.
Q: What was eaten at the first Thanksgiving? For instance, how was the corn fixed?
S.P.
Answer: The exact menu is unclear, but the corn probably would have been served as porridge or in a form similar to what we think of as grits, according to Wall.
The type of corn that was being grown at that time was flint corn (Zea mays indurata), also known as Indian corn and would not have been served “corn-on-the-cob” style. It is not sweet, and would have been dried and ground instead.
It is also possible, Wall said, that American Indians attending the feast would have brought some of their own dishes with corn in them, including succotash and nasaump, a dish made of coarsely broken corn boiled with fruit added to sweeten it, or sometimes cooked with cranberries or wild mint.
In a letter dated Dec. 11, 1621, a colonist named Edward Winslow wrote:
“Our corn did prove well, and God be praised, we had a good increase of Indian corn, and our barley indifferent good, but our peas not worth the gathering, for we feared they were too late sown.”
“Corn for Englishmen was the grain they grow the most of,” Wall said. “It could be rye. It could be wheat. It could be oats.”
What we think of as corn, she said, “is a brand-new grain for them.”
The barley most likely would have been used to make beer, a staple of the Pilgrim diet.
Even beyond the corn, the menu from that first Thanksgiving would have been different from what we traditionally think of today.
It is known that the Wampanoag brought along five deer for the feast, so venison was on the menu.
Gov. William Bradford wrote that the colonists provided as much wild fowl as would serve the company a week but ate it in three days. Most likely they were referring to waterfowl.
Since the colonists were close to the ocean, fish was probably on the menu, which could have been roasted, fried or boiled. Bradford specifically mentioned cod and bass in his writings about the history of Plymouth.
According to an article from National Geographic Channel, lobster and mussels were abundant at the time and were likely on the menu, as well.
Rabbits were likely on the menu, and kidney beans cooked with bacon may have been, too. Squash that had been boiled or roasted also may have been included, according to National Geographic.
There would have been no potatoes, cranberry sauce or sweet potatoes, and no pumpkin pies.
Pumpkins (known as pompions) and other gourds were grown by the Indians, and may have been cooked and stewed like apples. But since the wheat crop had been poor, “you don’t have the wheat flour so you don’t have pastries, “ Wall said. “So pies are one thing that’s absent in 1621.”
