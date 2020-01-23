Q: I had purchased a gift card from Grubhub. When I attempted to use it, it came back with an error message that the card wasn’t valid. I called them and was told the card was valid, so I tried several times with the same results. I called to see if they would exchange the card, and the number gave no option to speak to a live person.
B.H.
Answer: According to a spokeswoman for Grubhub, the gift card was showing as invalid because you did not have a second form of payment saved to your account, such as a credit or debit card.
“Outlined in the payment and our credit policy in our Terms of Use, it states that diners are ‘unable to complete checkout with only gift card information,” she said. “In all events, you are required to provide another form of payment to submit an order, even if this payment method is not charged.”
Upon looking into your claim, they found there was no additional form of payment saved to your account. Their records show that their agents worked with you to try to resolve this issue, including informing you that there needed to be another form of payment saved to his account profile before the gift card was shown as a valid form of payment.
Upon receiving this information, according to the spokeswoman, you requested that Grubhub deactivate your account, which they have done.
“As a matter of practice, we encourage all diners to reach out to our customer care team for support as it relates to any matters involving account or payment information,” she said. That contact information is available at www.grubhub.com/help/contact-us.
Q: My mother died a few months ago. All of the bills, utility and etc, are still in her name. We continue to live in the home and pay the bills on time each month. How long can we leave things in her name and pay them. If we do have to change the bills to one of our names, what is the procedure? I do not have computer access or even use a computer.
N.K.
Answer: To update your water, sewer and stormwater account, you should go to the Revenue office on the first floor of Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building, 100 E. First St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Parking is available on the street. If you are travelling on Church Street from the north, you can utilize the new back-in spaces in front of the building on Church Street. Other options include the City Hall North Lot and various parking decks. See www.cityofws.org/900/Parking for more information.
“Regarding your service, you should change the billing name now,” said Gale Ketteler, public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. “You will need to bring a copy of the death certificate and a copy of the will. If there is no will, please bring documentation that proves you are heir to the property or executor paperwork.”
She said you would need to contact other service providers, such as electricity, gas, telephone and so on to update those accounts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.