Q: My husband is in a nursing home and I am trying to get help from Social Services, but I need power of attorney. How can I do that? I can’t see him because of the virus. Can I send the papers to them and let them sign and notarize them there?
M.H.
Answer: “If there is a notary available, the notary would have to be satisfied that the person is competent mentally to know what he is signing, and the notary must be physically present to see him sign,” said local attorney Mike Wells. “Be sure the facility has a notary on hand who is allowed to notarize the power of attorney, or other document the pension company requires to deal with the pension.
“Many health care facilities do not allow their notaries to notarize estate planning documents or other legal documents of their patients. So double check on that detail to see if their notary is available, and able to assist in this.”
If it is not allowed at that facility, he said, “They would have to pay their own notary to go, which hopefully the healthcare organization would allow.”
Wells added that legislation was introduced in Raleigh by the North Carolina Bar Association recently to allow notaries to observe a person signing a legal document via zoom or other visual technology options. “Under North Carolina law now, the notary public must literally be physically present to see the individual signing,” he said. “The legislation has been fast tracked, but it has not been enacted into law yet. It would sure save a lot of problems.”
And while we’re on the subject of power of attorney....
Q: How can Power of Attorney be achieved if parties involved live in different states?
V.J.
Answer: A durable (financial) power of attorney can be executed by a person in one state (principal) to give an agent in another state (agent) the ability to act on behalf of the principal in the state in which the agent resides, according to Wells.
“For example,” he said, “if I live in New York and I am buying real estate in North Carolina and I need an agent in North Carolina to sign some documents on my behalf concerning the real estate in North Carolina, I can sign a financial power of attorney in New York which complies with North Carolina law, have it notarized in New York, and send the original of the power of attorney to the North Carolina agent to act on my behalf. They are used routinely in residential real estate transactions in which a party is relocating to North Carolina or buying a vacation home.”
Q: How are the local TV newscasters getting their hair cut during the pandemic?
T.S.
Answer: Like most of us, they are either letting their hair grow or having family members they are sequestered with give them haircuts. For instance, WXII reporter Bill O'Neil did a whimsical segment about two weeks ago about trying to find a way to get his haircut - despite the fact his barber lives in his neighborhood - and eventually having his daughter Samantha watch some YouTube instructional videos and give him the cut. The segment, "Shaggy Reporter Gets Haircut from His Daughter," can be found on WXII 12 News' YouTube page.
