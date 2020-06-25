Q: I recently had to stop a man from leaving his dog in a car in a sunny parking lot in 90 degree weather. Can you remind people how dangerous that is?
M.B.
Answer: Gladly. It is not safe to leave anyone, human or animal, shut inside a car, where temperatures can reach deadly levels. Not even if you think you’ll be quick, and not even if you leave your air conditioner running. High temperatures around 90 degrees are expected this weekend.
Studies have shown that cars can heat up surprisingly quickly, even when the weather is mild or overcast. On a 72-degree day, for example, temperatures can reach 116 degrees in a car in less than an hour. A study by San Francisco State University found that when it is 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car rises to 99 degrees in 10 minutes and 109 degrees in 20 minutes.
When temperatures get over 80 degrees, people should not take animals along on their regular shopping trips. Cracking a window or even putting water down in a pan doesn’t help. Animal Services told us they see many cases of animals suffering heat stroke.
It is also not safe even when you leave the air conditioner running with the doors locked. “Many people do this, but tragedy can strike — and it has, “ according to the Partnership for Animal Welfare, a pet safety and adoption group. As the Humane Society’s national website puts it: “Never leave your pets in a parked car. Not even for a minute. Not even with the car running and air conditioner on.”
Dogs are vulnerable to heat because they don’t have many ways to cool themselves. Even if you think you will be leaving your pet in the car “for a minute,” the risks are not worth it. You may be delayed and not be able to return to your car as quickly as you thought.
If you see a dog in distress, take action immediately. Signs can include agitation, excessive panting or drooling, trouble breathing, disorientation, diarrhea or vomiting, fervent barking, intense scratching or digging at windows or doors, collapse or unconsciousness, and seizures.
You should call local law enforcement to report a problem so an officer can be dispatched immediately.
FCSO Animal Services Division sent a memo to all area law enforcement agencies reiterating that officers are to follow the same protocol, as if the animal were a small child left in the vehicle. If the responding officer is unable to locate the owner after the animal has been freed, then the officer will call Animal Services to transport the animal to the county shelter for medical attention.
Citizens calling Animal Services will only delay an officer being dispatched to assist the animal, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Christina Howell.
If the vehicle is in front of a store, you can let the store manager know so an announcement be made, because sometimes an owner may have run into a store and lost track of time.
If it’s not an emergency, you can also write down the license plate and let Animal Services know so officers can send the owner a letter.
While we’re on the topic of hot weather and pets, it’s also important to note that asphalt can be unsafe for your dog’s feet. If asphalt is too hot for you to walk barefoot on, it’s too hot for your dog as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.