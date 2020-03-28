Q: What precautions should I take with my pets during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer: According to various health organizations and disease experts, there is no evidence that companion animals can get or spread COVID-19. However, it is possible that COVID-19 could be spread by an infected person petting a dog and then another person touching the dog, as with any surface, so precautions are wise.
“If you are not ill with COVID-19, you can interact with your pet as you normally would, including walking, feeding and playing,” according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. You should continue to practice good hygiene during those interactions, they recommend, such as washing your hands before and after interacting with your pet; ensuring your pet is kept well-groomed; and regularly cleaning your pet’s food and water bowls, bedding material, and toys.
“Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that those ill with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus,” according to the AVMA. “Have another member of your household take care of walking, feeding and playing with your pet. If you have a service animal or you must care for your pet, then wear a facemask; don’t share food, kiss or hug them; and wash your hands before and after any contact with them.”
With so many people isolated and socially distanced, this is in fact a good time for people to consider fostering a pet for companionship. “With dogs, of course, there is an opportunity to get outside and take a walk,” said Sarah Williamson, executive director of the Humane Society. Go to forsythhumane.org/foster for more information.
Here are some tips for caring for your pets during the COVID-19 outbreak from RestoraPet, a pet supplement company:
- Make sure you have an adequate supply of food, litter, supplements, medicine and any other products you would need to last at least two weeks, ideally more.
- Make a contingency plan and identify someone who can take care of your pet if you no longer can; make sure to give that person information about any special care your pet requires.
- Find indoor games to help pets get their needed exercise.
- Make an indoor or backyard potty for your dog, using pee pads if necessary.
- Be careful not to overfeed your pet.
- Plan for medical emergencies. Make sure what policies your veterinarian’s office has, such as a limit on how many people are allowed in the office at any one time.
- Stay calm. “Since pets pick up on our nervous energy, the last thing you want to do is stress them out in a way that causes them to act out.”
Q: Our Kernersville neighborhood has a shipment of pine needles being delivered this week with 8-10 people spreading them. Will this be allowed?
Answer: Curtis Swisher, the town manager, said that according to their interpretation that would not be allowed in the current situation, because it is cosmetic work rather than something necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences. Kernersville has set up a hotline to answer questions such as this at 336-992-0305.
